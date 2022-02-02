Conservatives need to fix their communications strategy, stat 

Conservative strategists need to come up with a policy agenda that both complements their next leader’s belief system and which also appeals to a wider Canadian public. This is where polling comes into play.

Erin O’Toole, pictured at a Hill presser on Jan. 27, 2022, was ousted as party leader on Feb. 2. Some 73 MPs voted in favour of ousting him while 45 voted to endorse his leadership. Voters can sniff out phoniness; they won’t be persuaded by a leader trying to project an artificial image, writes Gerry Nicholls.