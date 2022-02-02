Biden has a reservoir of decency and goodwill, Trump doesn’t

To American friends,

There has been a deluge of editorials, articles and analysis, in your country and mine, about “what is wrong with Joe?”

Poor Joe Biden, they claim, he has lost his way. He is hemorrhaging in the polls. His legislative agenda is stuck. He looks weak. People are piling on, while others are proposing how he should re-set his administration.

Yes, Joe is in a political swamp. He is in considerable trouble, and his VP is unable to help, as she is struggling herself. To make matters worse, he is also looking his age. In fact, he appears brittle and fragile.

The plain truth is that only he can dig himself out from this deep political hole.

But let me come to this introspection from a different angle, and ask a provocative question; might something be wrong with you? In other words, despite the president’s missteps, are Americans unable, or unwilling to recognize the decency of the man you placed in the White House only 12 months ago, and cut him some slack? More to the point, have you already forgotten the political morass that preceded him?

While many of your fellow citizens may disagree with me, I have tried to forget Donald Trump, because I found his time in office repugnant. His words and actions were troubling to say the least. However, it would now appear that this is all a minor blip when it comes to judging the current political landscape.

Do you not recall what those years were like?

A president who was defined by constant lies, temper tantrums, and conflicts of interest. He defended and encouraged hate groups, undermined institutions, attacked war heroes, and mocked the disabled. He coddled dictators, upended close allies, was unaccountable, and divided the country. We were exposed to nepotism, the pardoning of unsavoury people, and a giant ego.

And who can forget his bullying, his thirst for power, his misogyny and sexism, and his unending attacks against the media? Or, his recklessness when it came to COVID?

He showed no respect, no empathy, and no loyalty in his incessant poisonous tweets. And at the end of his tenure, we had to endure his pathetic sour grapes over losing an election, while we watched with horror as he fanned the fames of the deadly Capitol Hill protests.

This list is not an exaggeration. So, I genuinely ask, don’t you care about all of these appalling traits and transgressions? I thought the election outcome signalled a yearning for a president grounded in more traditional values?

To be sure, Biden has made mistakes, including some major ones. The hasty, sloppy exit from Afghanistan comes to mind. But who is free of errors? Yet, the redeeming quality of Biden is that he has a reservoir of decency and good will. Not to mention experience, empathy, and genuine faith. He does not abandon his friends. He was also hardened by personal family tragedies. He’s a good man, who loves family and country.

I am convinced that a dominant reason for the harsh verdict against him is that your country, at this point in its journey, is badly divided. You are living through a political discourse that has never been this polarized. One that Trump contributed to and consolidated purposefully. It’s almost as if America has now become ungovernable. Your country, I’m afraid, is also in a swamp of sorts.

As a neighbour, partner, ally, and above all else, a friend, I truly hope that your nation can renew itself, as it has successfully done in the past. Your presidents have always warned the world not to “bet against America.” But today, you should know that many countries, including some of your allies, are beginning to place wagers.

However, if we are to simply and candidly compare the two men, there is nothing that can’t be fixed with Biden. He desperately needs an effective relaunch, more loyalty from some of his wandering Democrats, and a bare minimum amount of bipartisanship. These would go a long way in righting the political ship.

But there is nothing inherently bad about him.

By contrast, I believe that the Donald Trump is beyond repair. He has shown himself to be a mean, angry man. He’s belligerent, self-absorbed, and is prone to dark impulses. His deceptions mimic reality. Sadly, he is a damaged human being, with deep and disturbing character flaws. And above all else, he only loves himself.

Really, of the two, who would you rather have in the White House?

Personally, I would take Joe’s worst day in the White House, over Donald’s best day.

Respectfully yours,

Sergio Marchi

Sergio Marchi served as a city councillor, Liberal MP, Jean-Chrétien-era cabinet minister, and ambassador.

The Hill Times