B.C. letter outlines lessons in well-being from the COVID-19 experience

While Moscow has invited Canada to politically engage with Russia to 'understand' each other's position, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Vladimir Putin is 'very familiar' with Canada's position on Ukraine.
Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough describes the hybrid Parliament as 'different,' noting that 'it’s just this constant distraction of having to self-accommodate even in the best of environments.
The difference between the 'freedom' demonstration and other social movements is made clear by the presence of white supremacists and the lack of action taken by police, despite widespread feelings of unsafety.
Weeks from announcing a $40-billion settlement, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says he and Justice Minister David Lametti have been scrutinizing the government's legal arguments carefully.