Comparing ‘freedom’ protest to other social movements is unfair and dangerous, says MP, activists

Activists and organizers of movements like Black Lives Matter and Idle No More say comparing their movements to the actions by protestors at this week’s anti-vaccine-mandate protest in Ottawa is “ludicrous.”

In Question Period on Jan. 31, Conservative MP and deputy leader Candice Bergen (Portage-Lisgar, Man.), who has been criticized for engaging with the group of right-wing, anti-vaccine-mandate protestors who arrived on Parliament Hill on Jan. 29, made that direct comparison.

The protestors say they are fighting for “freedom” from vaccine mandates, specifically those imposed upon truckers who wish to cross the Canada-U.S. border. The stated objective of their convoy was to remove the Trudeau government, and the broader message could be seen plastered on trucks, signs, and clothing: “F*ck Trudeau.”

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

Participants dressed up the statue of Terry Fox that sits opposite Parliament Hill with a “mandate freedom” sign and draped him in Canadian flags. They are also reported to have urinated on the National War Memorial and danced upon the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Bergen was responding to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.), who, speaking of the protestors, said in the House: “I think we all support free speech in this House, but there’s a big difference between free speech and inciting hatred, inciting violence and desecrating war memorials … and I would hope my honourable colleague would denounce that in the clearest terms.”

Some far-right factions were indeed present within the protest, flying racist symbols like the swastika and Confederate flags around Ottawa and near Parliament Hill, and openly admitting—whether seriously or not—to being white supremacists. Other photos of the event on Twitter showed some folks protesting trans-rights. Ottawa City Councillor Catherine McKenney reported hearing from one Centretown resident, who had a rainbow flag in their window, that someone had thrown something at the window and defecated beneath it.

“Of course we all condemn hateful and destructive acts by any protests,” Bergen said on Jan. 31. “Whether it’s beheading the statue of Queen Victoria in Manitoba, tearing down the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Montreal, or putting flags on Terry Fox, whether it’s burning churches, whether it’s wearing blackface, whether it’s Hezbollah flags, or Nazi flags, we all condemn it. But I am not talking about that.”

Sandy Hudson, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Canada, said the comparison was “ludicrous.” Mi’kmaq activist, lawyer, and professor Pam Palmater said the difference between such instances were “night and day.” Leila, the founder of the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition, said the comparison was “dangerous.”

“Those false equivalencies are really dangerous because they rewrite history in a way that can really negatively affect and continue to support communities being harmed,” said Leila, who declined to use her last name for fear of being doxxed.

Both Hudson and Palmater said that it comes down to intent. In beheading the statues of Queen Victoria and John A. Macdonald, protestors were intent on making a symbolic statement about current living conditions for Black and Indigenous people in Canada and the historic genocidal conditions those populations faced, they said.

“There is nothing with the symbolism of this, the Terry Fox statue [doesn’t have] anything to do with justice that people are calling for with respect to how their people have been treated and how they are living under subjugation,” Hudson said.

“What a way to miss the point,” she added.

NDP MP Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Centre, Man.) said there is no comparison to be made.

“I have never in my lifetime seen swastikas at rallies. One is too many. Confederate flags. There needs to be zero tolerance,” she said.

Bergen’s office did not respond to multiple attempts to reach her for a response.

Ottawa is no stranger to protests or demonstrations, but experienced organizers and activists say the right-wing protests are fundamentally different from other movements such as those led by Black and Indigenous communities.

This difference, they say, is marked by the presence of white supremacists in the protest’s ranks, and the lack of action taken by police and other authorities, despite widespread feelings of unsafety and reports of hate crimes in the Ottawa community.

Gazan was an organizer for Idle No More protests in Manitoba in 2012-2013.

“One of the the characteristics of Idle No More was the promotion of peace through round dances,” she told The Hill Times. “People joining together, hand in hand in non-violence, in acts of solidarity. There were no rocks thrown. Businesses didn’t have to close.”

In 2017, a group of Indigenous protestors tried to set up a teepee on Parliament Hill a few days in advance of Canada Day, where they could hold a “reoccupation ceremony” to protest the Canada 150 celebrations and draw attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

After facing opposition from Parliamentary Precinct police over “safety concerns,” the teepee was eventually erected, but off Parliament Hill in an area that was cordoned-off by police with metal gates. Even still, that teepee was removed by police on June 30 over safety concerns.

“Everything when it comes to Native people is anger, terror, road criminals, and public safety,” said Palmater, who said she sees an extreme double standard being applied to the right-wing and anti-vaccine mandate protestors in Ottawa this week by police.

“We’re grounded in culture. We do education outreach. We do fundraising. But first and foremost, we make sure that all of us who are engaged in any peaceful activity on our own lands, not anybody else’s, but our own lands, that everybody is safe; the people that are participating in it, and the people who come to watch or do media or anything else. … It is literally the opposite with that freedom rally.”

In 2020, a group of two dozen protestors from the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition, Anishinabe Land Defenders, and the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition blocked Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue in protest of the City of Ottawa’s police budget, among other concerns. Thirteen demonstrators were arrested. In November 2021, police responded when the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition and others blocked the on-ramp to Highway 417 at Isabella and Metcalfe streets in protest of the City of Ottawa’s decision to increase the police budget.

Leila was a part of that blockade. She said there was immediately a police response, and within the first five minutes someone had been arrested.

“The problem here is that difference,” she said. “Folks who are going to the streets and fighting for their communities … Those folks are being met with police presence and those folks are being met with violence and those folks are being told to pack it up and go home,” she said.

El Jones, an activist and organizer based in Halifax, said the arrests that were made of Indigenous people on their own lands, like those that took place at the Wet’suwet’en or the Fairy Creek blockades in B.C., stand in stark contrast to the police treatment of protestors in Ottawa, who are disobeying public health orders and creating chaos for residents.

Jones, a police abolitionist, cautioned against urging for these protesters to be arrested, though. Instead, she wants to raise the question of why it is that racialized protesters seem to be arrested at a higher rate and with more force.

“The equity we’re looking for is not people being policed to the extent that Black people are policed,” she said.

At a press conference on Jan. 31, Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly said his service has enabled peaceful, if not lawful, protests in the city before “on countless occasions,” referencing the Black Lives Matter protest in Ottawa in summer of 2020 as an example.

When asked about the November 2020 blockade to protest police budgets during which 13 protesters were arrested, Sloly said he didn’t “see any real connection with the scale, the size, the nature of what we’re facing here.”

Sloly said that officers policing the anti-vaccine-mandate protestors were not making arrests in the moment because they were assessing the risk of response from a very large crowd, which could turn into a riot or other violent action.

“No riots, no injuries, no deaths,” he repeated, over and over again. “That is a measure of success for any jurisdiction in Canada, and quite frankly anywhere in the world.”

Further government monitoring of white supremacists needed

Hudson said she doesn’t think that everyone attending the protest was on the far-right of the political spectrum, however, she said the far-right and white supremacists clearly saw a space for themselves amongst the broader demonstration.

“What that leads to six months down the road, what that leads to one year down the road, that’s what I’m scared of,” she said.

People’s frustrations over vaccine mandates and inconsistent pandemic rules are real and valid, and ultimately are indeed a failure of the government, she said.

“If we continue to fail to address these issues … the folks who are organizing to capitalize on this frustration and bring it into a hyper, alt-right, white supremacist space … it strengthens that which is already quite strong in Canada, and we should all be really nervous about it,” she said.

Gazan said the government needs to take the display of white supremacy this week seriously.

“We need to take this as a wake up call, to take this as a threat of the far-right, and conspiracy theory kind of movements. We need to accept that this is not just an American problem. It’s a Canadian problem,” she said.

cnash@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times