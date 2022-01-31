Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
News

CAF continuing to move ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing sexual misconduct crisis, following departure of former deputy minister Jody Thomas

By Mike Lapointe      January 31, 2022

New Defence Minister Anita Anand has 'hit the ground running,' meeting with Canadian Armed Forces members across the country, external stakeholders, survivors’ groups, and individual survivors, according to her press secretary, as the CAF continues to grapple with the ongoing sexual misconduct crisis.

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, pictured on April 22, 2019, visiting the flooded areas in Gatineau, Que., where Canadian Armed Forces members provided assistance to the local population as part of Operation LENTUS. Carignan is in charge of cleaning up the Canadian military's toxic culture. Photograph courtesy of DND

With the move of Jody Thomas, formerly the deputy minister of National Defence and who once served in Canada’s naval reserve into the role of the prime minister’s national security adviser, Lt.-Gen Jennie Carignan, one of the most senior women in the Canadian military and responsible for spearheading culture change in the CAF, says her team is still fully engaged and “going ahead full speed with our various initiatives” to address the ongoing sexual misconduct crisis that has gripped the top ranks of the military during the past year.

