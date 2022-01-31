CAF continuing to move ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing sexual misconduct crisis, following departure of former deputy minister Jody Thomas into PMO

With the move of Jody Thomas, formerly the deputy minister of National Defence and who once served in Canada’s naval reserve into the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt.-Gen Jennie Carignan, one of the most senior women in the Canadian military and responsible for spearheading culture change in the CAF, says her team is still fully engaged and “going ahead full speed with our various initiatives” to address the ongoing sexual misconduct crisis that has gripped the top ranks of the military during the past year.