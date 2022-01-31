Cabinet’s communications and chiefs of staff list, 2022

|Minister
|Portfolio
|Chief of Staff
|D. Comms
|Press Secretary*
|Main Office #
|Trudeau, Justin
|Prime Minister
|Katie Telford
|Cameron Ahmad
|Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Cecely Roy
|613-957-5555
|Freeland, Chrystia
|Deputy Prime Minister, Finance
|Leslie Church
|–
|Adrienne Vaupshas
|613-369-5696
|Alghabra, Omar
|Transport
|Mike Maka
|Valérie Glazer
|Laurel Lennox
|613-991-0700
|Anand, Anita
|National Defence
|Mike Power
|Sabrina Kim
|Daniel Minden
|613-996-3100
|Bennett, Carolyn
|Mental Health and Addictions, Associate Minister of Health
|Sarah Welch
|Zachary Caldwell
|Maja Staka
|–
|Bibeau, Marie-Claude
|Agriculture and Agri-Food
|Jérémy Gauthier (acting)
|Allison St-Jean
|Marianne Dandurand
|613-773-1059
|Blair, Bill
|Emergency Preparedness, President of the Queen’s Privy Council
|Zita Astravas
|–
|Annie Cullinan
|–
|Boissonnault, Randy
|Tourism, Associate Finance
|Elliott Lockington
|Alexandra Bernier
|Marie-Pier Baril
|613-369-5696
|Champagne, François-Philippe
|Innovation, Science, and Industry
|Sarah Hussaini
|Alex Wellstead
|Laurie Bouchard
|343-291-2500
|Duclos, Jean-Yves
|Health
|Jamie Kippen
|–
|Marie-France Proulx
|613-957-0200
|Fortier, Mona
|Treasury Board President
|Elizabeth Cheesbrough
|Isabella Brisson (acting)
|–
|613-369-3170
|Fraser, Sean
|Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship
|Olga Radchenko
|Vincent Hughes
|Aidan Strickland
|613-954-1064
|Gould, Karina
|Families, Children, and Social Development
|Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen
|James Cudmore
|Mohammad Hussain
|819-654-5546
|Guilbeault, Steven
|Environment and Climate Change
|Dominic Cormier
|–
|Kaitlin Power
|819-938-3813
|Hajdu, Patty
|Indigenous Services, FedNor
|Olivier Cullen (acting)
|Andrew MacKendrick
|–
|819-956-5388
|Holland, Mark
|Government House Leader
|Rheal Lewis
|Mark Kennedy
|–
|613-995-2727
|Hussen, Ahmed
|Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
|Hursh Jaswal
|Daniele Medlej
|Arevig Afarian
|343-644-9948
|Hutchings, Gudie
|Rural Economic Development
|Alex Howell
|Jeremy Bellefeuille
|Luka Vujic
|343-291-2700
|Ien, Marci
|Women and Gender Equality and Youth
|Christopher Evelyn
|Riyadh Nazerally
|Johise Namwira
|819-420-7043
|Jaczek, Helena
|Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
|Anne Dawson
|Liz Davidson
|Monica Granados
|–
|Joly, Mélanie
|Foreign Affairs
|Sandra Aubé
|Maéva Proteau
|–
|343-203-1851
|Khera, Kamal
|Seniors
|Jude Welch
|Shane Mackenzie (acting)
|–
|819-654-5348
|Lametti, David
|Justice and Attorney General
|Alexander Steinhouse
|David Taylor
|Chantalle Aubertin
|613-992-4621
|LeBlanc, Dominic
|Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
|Jamie Innes
|Kelly Ouimet
|Jean-Sébastien Comeau
|343-644-9905
|Lebouthillier, Diane
|National Revenue
|Faizel Gulamhussein
|–
|Chris MacMillan
|613-995-2960
|MacAulay, Lawrence
|Veterans Affairs, Associate Defence
|Patricia Beh
|John Embury
|Cameron McNeill
|613-996-4649
|Mendicino, Marco
|Public Safety
|Mike Jones
|Alexander Cohen
|–
|613-991-2924
|Miller, Marc
|Crown-Indigenous Relations
|Mike Burton
|Renelle Arsenault
|–
|819-997-0002
|Murray, Joyce
|Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard
|Cyndi Jenkins
|Kevin Lemkay
|Claire Teichman
|613-992-3474
|Ng, Mary
|International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development
|Jason Easton
|Blue Knox
|–
|343-203-7332
|O’Regan, Seamus
|Labour
|Paul Moen
|Michelle Johnston
|Daniel Pollak
|819-654-5348
|Petitpas Taylor, Ginette
|Official Languages, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
|Guy Gallant
|Catherine Mounier-Desrochers
|Marianne Blondin
|–
|Qualtrough, Carla
|Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion
|Taras Zalusky
|Jane Deeks
|–
|819-654-5611
|Rodriguez, Pablo
|Canadian Heritage, Quebec Lieutenant
|John Matheson (Heritage), Geneviève Hinse (Quebec)
|Ashley Michnowski (Heritage), Jacques Martineau (Quebec)
|–
|819-997-7788
|Sajjan, Harjit
|International Development, Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada
|Ashley Wright
|Todd Lane
|Yentl Béliard-Joseph
|343-203-6238
|St-Onge, Pascal
|Sport, Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec
|Kelly Wilhelm
|–
|Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire
|819-271-6277
|Tassi, Filomena
|Public Services and Procurement
|Stevie O’Brien
|James Fitz Morris
|–
|819-997-5421
|Vandal, Dan
|Northern Affairs, Prairies Economic Development Canada, CanNor
|Jeff Valois
|Ryan Cotter
|–
|819-953-1153
|Wilkinson, Jonathan
|Natural Resources
|Claire Seaborn
|Ian Cameron
|Joanna Sivasankaran
|343-292-6837
*Individuals listed under this category either hold the title, or otherwise fill the function, of press secretary.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.