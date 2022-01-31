Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
cabinets-communications-and-chiefs-of-staff-list-2022Ano
Hill Life & People

Cabinet’s communications and chiefs of staff list, 2022

By Laura Ryckewaert      January 31, 2022
Minister Portfolio Chief of Staff D. Comms Press Secretary* Main Office #
Trudeau, Justin Prime Minister Katie Telford Cameron Ahmad Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Cecely Roy 613-957-5555
Freeland, Chrystia Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Leslie Church Adrienne Vaupshas 613-369-5696
Alghabra, Omar Transport Mike Maka Valérie Glazer Laurel Lennox 613-991-0700
Anand, Anita National Defence Mike Power Sabrina Kim Daniel Minden 613-996-3100
Bennett, Carolyn Mental Health and Addictions, Associate Minister of Health Sarah Welch Zachary Caldwell Maja Staka
Bibeau, Marie-Claude Agriculture and Agri-Food Jérémy Gauthier (acting) Allison St-Jean Marianne Dandurand 613-773-1059
Blair, Bill Emergency Preparedness, President of the Queen’s Privy Council Zita Astravas Annie Cullinan
Boissonnault, Randy Tourism, Associate Finance Elliott Lockington Alexandra Bernier Marie-Pier Baril 613-369-5696
Champagne, François-Philippe Innovation, Science, and Industry Sarah Hussaini Alex Wellstead Laurie Bouchard 343-291-2500
Duclos, Jean-Yves Health Jamie Kippen Marie-France Proulx 613-957-0200
Fortier, Mona Treasury Board President Elizabeth Cheesbrough Isabella Brisson (acting) 613-369-3170
Fraser, Sean Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Olga Radchenko Vincent Hughes Aidan Strickland 613-954-1064
Gould, Karina Families, Children, and Social Development Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen James Cudmore Mohammad Hussain 819-654-5546
Guilbeault, Steven Environment and Climate Change Dominic Cormier Kaitlin Power 819-938-3813
Hajdu, Patty Indigenous Services, FedNor Olivier Cullen (acting) Andrew MacKendrick 819-956-5388
Holland, Mark Government House Leader Rheal Lewis Mark Kennedy 613-995-2727
Hussen, Ahmed Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Hursh Jaswal Daniele Medlej Arevig Afarian 343-644-9948
Hutchings, Gudie Rural Economic Development Alex Howell Jeremy Bellefeuille Luka Vujic 343-291-2700
Ien, Marci Women and Gender Equality and Youth Christopher Evelyn Riyadh Nazerally Johise Namwira 819-420-7043
Jaczek, Helena Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Anne Dawson Liz Davidson Monica Granados
Joly, Mélanie Foreign Affairs Sandra Aubé Maéva Proteau 343-203-1851
Khera, Kamal Seniors Jude Welch Shane Mackenzie (acting) 819-654-5348
Lametti, David Justice and Attorney General Alexander Steinhouse David Taylor Chantalle Aubertin 613-992-4621
LeBlanc, Dominic Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Jamie Innes Kelly Ouimet Jean-Sébastien Comeau 343-644-9905
Lebouthillier, Diane National Revenue Faizel Gulamhussein Chris MacMillan 613-995-2960
MacAulay, Lawrence Veterans Affairs, Associate Defence Patricia Beh John Embury Cameron McNeill 613-996-4649
Mendicino, Marco Public Safety Mike Jones Alexander Cohen 613-991-2924
Miller, Marc Crown-Indigenous Relations Mike Burton Renelle Arsenault 819-997-0002
Murray, Joyce Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Cyndi Jenkins Kevin Lemkay Claire Teichman 613-992-3474
Ng, Mary International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development Jason Easton Blue Knox 343-203-7332
O’Regan, Seamus Labour Paul Moen Michelle Johnston Daniel Pollak 819-654-5348
Petitpas Taylor, Ginette Official Languages, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Guy Gallant Catherine Mounier-Desrochers Marianne Blondin
Qualtrough, Carla Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion Taras Zalusky Jane Deeks 819-654-5611
Rodriguez, Pablo Canadian Heritage, Quebec Lieutenant John Matheson (Heritage), Geneviève Hinse (Quebec) Ashley Michnowski (Heritage), Jacques Martineau (Quebec) 819-997-7788
Sajjan, Harjit International Development, Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Ashley Wright Todd Lane Yentl Béliard-Joseph 343-203-6238
St-Onge, Pascal Sport, Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Kelly Wilhelm Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire 819-271-6277
Tassi, Filomena Public Services and Procurement Stevie O’Brien James Fitz Morris 819-997-5421
Vandal, Dan Northern Affairs, Prairies Economic Development Canada, CanNor Jeff Valois Ryan Cotter 819-953-1153
Wilkinson, Jonathan Natural Resources Claire Seaborn Ian Cameron Joanna Sivasankaran 343-292-6837

*Individuals listed under this category either hold the title, or otherwise fill the function, of press secretary. 

