Cabinet’s communications and chiefs of staff list, 2022

Minister Portfolio Chief of Staff D. Comms Press Secretary* Main Office # Trudeau, Justin Prime Minister Katie Telford Cameron Ahmad Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Cecely Roy 613-957-5555 Freeland, Chrystia Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Leslie Church – Adrienne Vaupshas 613-369-5696 Alghabra, Omar Transport Mike Maka Valérie Glazer Laurel Lennox 613-991-0700 Anand, Anita National Defence Mike Power Sabrina Kim Daniel Minden 613-996-3100 Bennett, Carolyn Mental Health and Addictions, Associate Minister of Health Sarah Welch Zachary Caldwell Maja Staka – Bibeau, Marie-Claude Agriculture and Agri-Food Jérémy Gauthier (acting) Allison St-Jean Marianne Dandurand 613-773-1059 Blair, Bill Emergency Preparedness, President of the Queen’s Privy Council Zita Astravas – Annie Cullinan – Boissonnault, Randy Tourism, Associate Finance Elliott Lockington Alexandra Bernier Marie-Pier Baril 613-369-5696 Champagne, François-Philippe Innovation, Science, and Industry Sarah Hussaini Alex Wellstead Laurie Bouchard 343-291-2500 Duclos, Jean-Yves Health Jamie Kippen – Marie-France Proulx 613-957-0200 Fortier, Mona Treasury Board President Elizabeth Cheesbrough Isabella Brisson (acting) – 613-369-3170 Fraser, Sean Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Olga Radchenko Vincent Hughes Aidan Strickland 613-954-1064 Gould, Karina Families, Children, and Social Development Frédérique Tsaï-Klassen James Cudmore Mohammad Hussain 819-654-5546 Guilbeault, Steven Environment and Climate Change Dominic Cormier – Kaitlin Power 819-938-3813 Hajdu, Patty Indigenous Services, FedNor Olivier Cullen (acting) Andrew MacKendrick – 819-956-5388 Holland, Mark Government House Leader Rheal Lewis Mark Kennedy – 613-995-2727 Hussen, Ahmed Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Hursh Jaswal Daniele Medlej Arevig Afarian 343-644-9948 Hutchings, Gudie Rural Economic Development Alex Howell Jeremy Bellefeuille Luka Vujic 343-291-2700 Ien, Marci Women and Gender Equality and Youth Christopher Evelyn Riyadh Nazerally Johise Namwira 819-420-7043 Jaczek, Helena Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Anne Dawson Liz Davidson Monica Granados – Joly, Mélanie Foreign Affairs Sandra Aubé Maéva Proteau – 343-203-1851 Khera, Kamal Seniors Jude Welch Shane Mackenzie (acting) – 819-654-5348 Lametti, David Justice and Attorney General Alexander Steinhouse David Taylor Chantalle Aubertin 613-992-4621 LeBlanc, Dominic Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Jamie Innes Kelly Ouimet Jean-Sébastien Comeau 343-644-9905 Lebouthillier, Diane National Revenue Faizel Gulamhussein – Chris MacMillan 613-995-2960 MacAulay, Lawrence Veterans Affairs, Associate Defence Patricia Beh John Embury Cameron McNeill 613-996-4649 Mendicino, Marco Public Safety Mike Jones Alexander Cohen – 613-991-2924 Miller, Marc Crown-Indigenous Relations Mike Burton Renelle Arsenault – 819-997-0002 Murray, Joyce Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Cyndi Jenkins Kevin Lemkay Claire Teichman 613-992-3474 Ng, Mary International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development Jason Easton Blue Knox – 343-203-7332 O’Regan, Seamus Labour Paul Moen Michelle Johnston Daniel Pollak 819-654-5348 Petitpas Taylor, Ginette Official Languages, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Guy Gallant Catherine Mounier-Desrochers Marianne Blondin – Qualtrough, Carla Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion Taras Zalusky Jane Deeks – 819-654-5611 Rodriguez, Pablo Canadian Heritage, Quebec Lieutenant John Matheson (Heritage), Geneviève Hinse (Quebec) Ashley Michnowski (Heritage), Jacques Martineau (Quebec) – 819-997-7788 Sajjan, Harjit International Development, Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Ashley Wright Todd Lane Yentl Béliard-Joseph 343-203-6238 St-Onge, Pascal Sport, Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Kelly Wilhelm – Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire 819-271-6277 Tassi, Filomena Public Services and Procurement Stevie O’Brien James Fitz Morris – 819-997-5421 Vandal, Dan Northern Affairs, Prairies Economic Development Canada, CanNor Jeff Valois Ryan Cotter – 819-953-1153 Wilkinson, Jonathan Natural Resources Claire Seaborn Ian Cameron Joanna Sivasankaran 343-292-6837

*Individuals listed under this category either hold the title, or otherwise fill the function, of press secretary.