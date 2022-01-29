Remembering the Québec City mosque attack and taking action against Islamophobia

On a cold evening on Jan. 29, 2017, members of the Muslim community routinely gathered at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Québec City for their last prayers of the day. Prayers started, as usual, with “In the name of God, most merciful, most kind” and continue with “keep us guided on the right path, the path of those upon which You bestowed Your guidance.” Some worshippers left the mosque after the group prayer, while 46 people remained, praying individually or reciting the Holy Qur’an.