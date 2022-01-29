‘Freedom Convoy’ rolls into town, jams Parliamentary Precinct, thousands protest against COVID-19 mandates

The “Freedom Convoy,” a large convoy of big rig and pickup truck drivers from across Canada, who are here to protest against vaccine mandates and the Trudeau government, rolled into town and took over the entire Parliamentary Precinct on Saturday.

They started arriving in big numbers late Friday night, with the main demonstration against COVID-19 measures that have dominated the lives of Canadians for nearly two years bursting into full force early Saturday morning. Thousands of demonstrators, shoulder-to-shoulder in places, mostly in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and on Parliament Hill, braved frigid temperatures brandishing flags and signs, as horns continued to blare for hours on end well into the evening.

The first few trucks arrived in front of Parliament on Thursday, with the first big wave arriving in Ottawa late Friday afternoon. Bitterly cold outside during in the nation’s capital, the air hung heavy with diesel fumes as truck after truck, rig after rig, jammed Kent Street, Queen Street, and Wellington Street, with the line stopping just in front of East Block.

Hundreds of people, many wearing Canadian flags, weaved their way past the Prime Minister’s Office, past Parliament, from Bank Street to Elgin. The prime minister’s name, in particular, was the subject of many signs and flags and heated conversations on the street. The prime minister is currently in isolation due to another COVID-19 exposure.

The blaring horns of hundreds of trucks on Wellington and surrounding streets were at times deafening. A crane was fully extended at the corner of Metcalfe Street and Wellington Street, slightly west of the Prime Minister’s Office, with a Canadian flag unfurled at the top and with a flatbed full of demonstrators waving signs and flags, as thousands continued to stream slowly past.

One attendee, Gordon, who declined to give his last name, said he came to Ottawa with a group of friends from Peterborough, Ont. He told The Hill Times that he was here “because I don’t think it’s right that people are being fired and forced out of work just because of a vaccine, I think that’s wrong. I just wanted to show support for all these truckers who are making their way from B.C. and from all over Canada to show us what they got,” said Gordon.

When asked about his take on the mood of the crowd at the time, he said it was a bit of “change compared from when we were locked down.”

“It’s good to see people out here supporting what they believe in,” he added.

Organized by Canada Unity, an anti-public-health-mandate group, the protest also has ties to the Maverick Party. Its GoFundMe campaign quickly raised more than $9-million.

Andrew Broe, a truck driver of 20 years from Trenton, Ont., who parked his big rig in front of Parliament Hill, said he was there with the goal of reclaiming “a free Canada where people get to make their own choices and are not mandated.”

Broe, who lost his job due to the vaccine mandate, said he will stay in Ottawa “until it’s over.” Broe said he was particularly concerned with the impact pandemic restrictions are having on children, adding that he wants them to attend school without having to wear masks and to “be able to see each others’ smiling facial expressions.”

“It’s about our freedom. And if we give up now, what is going to happen to our kids when it’s their turn to fight for their rights? We’re teaching them too.”

During Saturday, the mood on Parliament Hill was light, with crowds of protesters mingling, waving flags, holding custom-made signs, and at times singing, O Canada, and We’re Not Gonna Take It, by Twisted Sister. A group of people stood on the Eternal Flame monument, including several Indigenous protesters holding “Every Child Matters” flags.

One of them, who wanted to be described only as “a strong, proud Indigenous woman,” told The Hill Times she was for protesting for “freedom and unity, and no divisions.” She said while First Nations “have our problems too that we want to deal with,” such as the mass graves of Indigenous children and the missing and murdered Indigenous Women, but that today was about “the freedom and rights of all people of Canada.”

Security was heavy. there was a combination of Ottawa Police Service vehicles and officers, the RCMP, and the Parliamentary Protective Service on the Hill itself, with officers at every major intersection close to the Hill directing the slow-moving crawl of traffic as the sun began to set.

Joe Corkery, a former firefighter from Toronto, said he was on Parliament Hill because he doesn’t “believe in people losing their jobs over a medical decision that should be their free right.”

Corkery said he is one of the hundreds of Toronto firefighters that were fired for being unvaccinated. Corkery said he chose not to get vaccinated because “it wasn’t the right decision for me or my family,” and because he knows two friends who were injured by it—one who now has a heart condition and another who temporarily lost the use of her legs.

The media, according to Corkery, have unfairly characterized the trucker movement as hate-filled. “There’s no racism or hate here. We’re all from different cultures and we’re here so that every individual can continue to enjoy the free Canada that we all love. We’re here for unity and peace.”

While the protest was overwhelmingly peaceful, it did have a few unsavoury moments. Ottawans on social media posted photos of some protesters waving Confederate flags. After someone placed an upside-down Canadian flag on the statue of Terry Fox at the corner of Wellington and Metcalfe, Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter that the move was “completely unacceptable” and ordered it to be removed. Watson also criticized protesters who parked their trucks on the grounds of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

With Parliamentarians scheduled to return on Jan. 31, The Hill Times spoke to a number of police and security members, all mostly unwilling to divulge too many details about planning—but with one officer simply noting it was too early to say what the plan would be come Monday morning.

Walking past the Prime Minister’s Office at around 12:30 p.m., the police presence became noticeably larger, with around two dozen officers in full gear surrounding the western corner of the building, with a smaller number beginning to move east as thousands more streamed down Wellington Street and toward Parliament.

Bernier believes moment is ‘beginning of the end’ of COVID-19 mandates

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister who left the party in August 2018 to form his new party, was asked by The Hill Times what outcome he would like to see from the demonstrations on Parliament Hill.

“I believe that these authoritarian politicians will understand that they must end all these mandates as soon as possible, like had happened in the U.K. and other countries around the world, and also some states,” said Bernier, who was gathering with his party’s supporters in Confederation Park around 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

In remarks made shortly thereafter, Bernier said his message for the demonstrators is that they are here to fight for their freedoms.

“Everybody wants to be free to decide what they want to do with their own body, and we want to regain our freedoms, we want our kids to be able to go to back to school, to play sports without mask if they want to—everybody has to be free to do what they want to do in life,” said Bernier. “I believe this is the beginning of the end of these mandates.”

Bernier also added that he believed the only way to change government is by “respecting democracy.”

“That’s what me must do, when the time will come, we will have an election in Canada and the People’s Party of Canada will be ready,” he said. Bernier said his party is “not for violence, we are for peaceful protests. It is not a protest, it is a rally, people are here to celebrate their freedoms and they want to have their freedoms back.”

