Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
as-freedom-convoy-heads-to-parliament-hill-politicos-say-conservatives-are-supporting-a-loser-of-a-political-issueAno
News

As ‘freedom convoy’ heads to Parliament Hill, politicos say Conservatives are supporting a ‘loser of a political issue’

By Matthew Horwood      January 28, 2022

While Liberal and NDP MPs have condemned the actions and rhetoric of many in the convoy protesting Ottawa’s vaccine mandates, several Conservative MPs and leader Erin O'Toole have come out in support of some of the protestors.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, pictured on Jan. 27, says the trucker convoy is a symbol of the 'fatigue and division we are seeing in this country.' Trucker convoy supporters, right, gather along Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 28. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

As the so-called “freedom convoy” reaches Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions, politicos say Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole faces a delicate balancing act keeping happy factions of his caucus, many of whom support the movement.

“It’s a high-wire act for O’Toole, but so far he’s not exactly been a member of the Flying Wallendas,” said Jim Armour, managing partner at Summa Strategies who once served as communications director for two former Conservative leaders in opposition. “I don’t see how this leads to a happily-ever-after ending for the Conservative Party.”

O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) flip-flopping his position to more definitely come out in support and agree to meet the truckers makes him comes across as not being true to his convictions “or seeming that he doesn’t have them to begin with,” added Armour.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter

Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy

Thousands of truckers and protesters are expected to descend on Ottawa this weekend to protest the federal government’s policy that requires truckers to be vaccinated before they enter Canada, as well as various COVID-related government restrictions. Ontario Provincial Police said 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles are expected to arrive in the city with the intent of demonstrating on Parliament Hill and warned that traffic in the city’s downtown could be snarled for days.

O’Toole initially refused to say during a Jan. 24 press conference whether he supported the truckers or would meet with them when they arrived in Ottawa, but he changed his tune three days later.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, pictured on Jan. 27, says the trucker convoy is a symbol of the ‘fatigue and division we are seeing in this country.’ He says he plans to meet with protestors over the weekend, but away from the Hill. The Hill Times photography by Andrew Meade

The convoy itself is becoming a symbol of the fatigue and the division we’re seeing in this country. So tomorrow I will be meeting with truckers to hear their concerns, to talk about the proposals I brought three weeks ago, to try and make sure we can keep grocery store shelves full,” said O’Toole in a press conference on Jan. 27 following the Conservatives’ caucus meeting. He said he plans to meet with the truckers away from Parliament Hill.

Garry Keller, vice-president at StrategyCorp and former senior Conservative staffer, said there is a sizable faction within the party that is supportive of their constituent’s right to come to Ottawa and protest, which Keller said is likely why O’Toole decided to come out in support of the truckers. But given the broad public support for vaccine mandates, Keller said there is likely a sense of “bewilderment” in the general population about why the Conservative Party is choosing to align itself with the convoy.

“I think it’s a loser of a political issue for the Conservative Party, but there are a number of caucus members who want to fight that battle. And that’s their right to do so.”

In a press conference on Jan 26., prime minister Justin Trudeau said the truckers are a ‘small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

In recent days, some politicians raised concerns about the words and actions of some members in the convoy, who have noisily blocked traffic, hurled insults at journalists, and used incendiary language online. Some have even called for another Jan. 6 to happen in Canada—the day in 2021 when Donald Trump supporters staged an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Speaking at a news conference on Jan. 26, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Ont.) characterized the truckers as a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views.” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) has also come out against the convoy’s “dangerous and divisive rhetoric,” and said he has spoken to his brother-in-law about returning a $13,000 donation to the movement’s GoFundMe.

While the demonstrators have said they will protest peacefully, the Ottawa Police Service said it is aware of “inappropriate and threatening language” on social media. The service said in a Jan. 18 tweet it welcomed peaceful demonstrations but warned there would be “consequences for persons engaging in criminal conduct, violence and/or activities promoting hate.”

Protestors represent divided and frustrated nation, says Conservative MP

Local Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi (Ottawa Centre, Ont.) said by email he’s been hearing from constituents concerned about the protest. He said while people have the right to safely and peacefully protest, but “from what we know about the protest that’s coming this weekend, it appears that some members of the group may be associated with racist, sexist, and xenophobic groups.”

It’s critical that our community and places are respected, and remain safe from any kind of damage or destruction,” he said.

Several Conservative MPs have come out in support of the movement, such as finance critic Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.), transport critic Melissa Lantsman (Thornhill, Ont.), Deputy Leader Candice Bergen (Portage–Lisgar, Man.), and Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan, Sask.).

Conservative MP Jake Stewart (Miramichi-Grand Lake, N.B.) said the convoy is a culmination of a divided and frustrated nation, and that he supports the protests as long as they remain peaceful.

“Truckers have the right to protest and I’ve been supporting them the entire time. I think most people in the country realize that the right to demonstrate is in our Constitution, and it’s not unhealthy to have them.”

Stewart said the Liberal government’s border policies are going to negatively impact supply chains “that were already heavily disrupted by COVID.” He added that Trudeau’s rhetoric towards the protestors and those who have chosen not to be vaccinated, particularly his characterization of them as having unacceptable views, is “disappointing and almost anti-Canadian.”

Stewart said he has plans to attend the demonstration on Jan. 29 and speak with protestors.

Freedom Convoy supporters gather along Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 28. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Sergeant-at-Arms Patrick McDonell, the top official overseeing security for the House of Commons, has issued a warning to MPs about the potential for protestors to dox— find and publish people’s personal information with the intent to harm—the homes of MPs who live in the Ottawa region. He advised MPs to go somewhere safe if demonstrators arrived to protest at their homes or offices.

Elizabeth Simons, deputy director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, said the group has seen “several layers” of hate groups embedded in the Freedom Rally movement, which espouse Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, racism, and incitements of violence. She noted Pat King, a far-right personality associated with the movement, has called for truckers to “shut down” Ottawa in response to the federal government’s “huge over-reach.”

While Simons said there are many truckers who have “good intentions and have their hearts in the right place” the rally has become a “vehicle for the far-right.”

NDP MP Taylor Bachrach says the convoy does not represent ‘the thousands of hardworking, responsible truck drivers who have worked tirelessly to get Canadians through the pandemic.’ The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

“There is legitimate criticism to be made of the government policies and that criticism should be healthy and reasonable. So what’s happening is since the onset of the COVID conspiracy movement, it’s been kind of driven by people with these other motives,” she said.

NDP MP and infrastructure critic Taylor Bachrach (Skeena—Bulkley Valley, B.C.) said in a statement his party is concerned by the “harmful rhetoric and provocations of violence that have been expressed by certain individuals.”

Bachrach said that the members of the convoy do not represent the “thousands of hardworking, responsible truck drivers who have worked tirelessly to get Canadians through the pandemic,” adding that the party continues to support vaccine mandates as a measure to end the pandemic.

Trucker convoy exposes divisions in Conservative Party, says Hughes 

Elliot Hughes, a senior adviser at Summa Strategies, says the convoy is ‘bringing back to life’ the divide between the left-wing and right-wing factions of the Conservative Party. Photograph courtesy of Elliot Hughes

Elliot Hughes, a former Liberal staffer, said the convoy is “bringing back to life” the divide between the right-wing and left-wing factions of the Conservatives, which is a sentiment that has existed in the party for a long time.

“This convoy is the latest iteration of these divisions being showcased,” said Hughes, a senior adviser at Summa Strategies.

The MPs that have come out in support of the convoy make up a small portion of the Conservative Party, but Hughes said the “loudest yellers often get the most attention.”

This leaves O’Toole in a challenging position as leader, having to “walk the tightrope” on whether he supports the truckers, Hughes added. He said the Conservative Party will need to align itself more towards the left of the political spectrum if it wants to win the next election, but until this happens “they’re gonna have a very difficult time convincing Canadians that they’re the right party to lead the country.”

Jim Armour, a managing partner at Summa Strategies, says O’Toole is attempting a ‘balancing act’ to keep his party happy. Photograph courtesy of Jim Armour

Armour said the party is attaching itself to a political cause with a small amount of support within the general public, as the majority of Canadians are in favour of vaccine mandates. A recent poll showed that 67 per cent of Canadians support further measures on the unvaccinated, while only one in three Canadians support the convoy.

And no matter what kind of support the Conservatives give the protestors, Armour said it’s “not going to be seen as enough and if it comes right down to it, they’ll likely choose the People’s Party anyways.”

O’Toole faces a difficult balancing act of keeping the various factions of the party happy, according to Armour. He said the worst-case scenario for the Conservatives would be appearing “out of touch and not ready for prime time,” while the best-case scenario is “they come out of this looking dazed and confused.”

Former Conservative staffer Garry Keller says the party is choosing to align itself with a ‘loser of a political issue,’ likely to the ‘bewilderment’ of Canadians. Photograph courtesy of Garry Keller

The challenge for the Conservative Party is that no matter the outcome of the protests, it will end up shouldering a lot of the blame, said Keller.

“It’s not a position I would advocate being in, and I think quite frankly, the Liberals and NDP are more than happy to cede this ground to the Conservative Party and let them explain their way out of it.”

David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data, said while Canadians have supported vaccine mandates and public health measures, they may begin to see limits of a vaccine mandate targeting cross-border truckers as prices continue to rise and goods become scarce.

However, a violent protest would lead to people being “turned off” by the truckers’ perspective and instead support for vaccine mandates would be reinforced, Coletto said.

“At the end of the day, it’s about whether people are more annoyed about product shortages or the impact the unvaccinated are having on the health system and prolonging the pandemic,” Coletto said.

mhorwood@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

More in News

Liberals and Conservatives can’t even agree on their divisions over release of Winnipeg lab documents

News|By Christopher Guly 3:28 PM ET
Government House Leader Mark Holland says releasing any sensitive Winnipeg lab documents could compromise ongoing investigations, and could potentially could endanger the lives of Canadian security intelligence officers.

O’Toole attack on Guilbeault an appeal to blue collar class, says strategists

News|By Alice Chen
The tone and style of the Jan. 11 video is an example of Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives 'ramping up,' and 'doubling down' on their rhetoric, says NDP strategist Cameron Holmstrom.

Canada boosts Ukrainian military training mission, but yet to match Kyiv’s ask for lethal weapons, sanctions

News|By Neil Moss
Canada's commitment to its Ukrainian training mission will increase by 60 soldiers to 260 'within days,' and it could increase over time to 400.

In a NAFTA renegotiation team reunion, Freeland’s Finance Department adds Steve Verheul

News|By Neil Moss
Widely praised across the partisan spectrum, Steve Verheul has been called an 'architect' of Canada's trade policy.

‘Cacophony of views’ in national media landscape may not serve viewers, says former CBC bureau chief

News|By Ian Campbell
On a recent episode of the Herle Burly podcast, veteran former journalist and political strategist Elly Alboim weighed in on the state of the national media.

Back in business: House Committees primed to play catch up with busy agendas

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘We’re definitely trying to catch up in an ever-changing period of time for everyone,’ says NDP Whip Rachel Blaney of upcoming House committee work.

Ukraine envoy ‘confident’ talks will lead to Canada meeting requests as Russian threat looms

News|By Neil Moss
As the Canadian government is believed to be preparing a decision on Ukraine's three requests for assistance, Kyiv's top diplomat in Ottawa says 'intensive communication' has taken place at the highest levels.

Reconciliation ‘has no end date,’ says GG Simon who hopes for a future of healing in Canada

Feature|By Christopher Guly
Mary Simon wants to make a significant impact on reconciliation, wants Arctic communities to be healthy and vibrant, and wants to do her part to help fight climate change. It's ambitious stuff.

RCMP union tours Alberta as province explores new police force, contract policing increasingly under microscope

News|By Mike Lapointe
Contract policing arrangements between the Mounties and a number of provinces and municipalities have come increasingly under review by policymakers in recent years.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2022 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service