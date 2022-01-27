Domestic politics in play in Canada’s posturing on Ukraine and Russia

The hard part of any war effort is to get the public on side. It takes a well co-ordinated messaging strategy and speaking points. The U.S. usually employs scare tactics. This explains why its Secretary of State Antony Blinken has started warning his domestic audience that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any moment.” That strategy doesn’t work in Canada. We are a war averse people. So, our politicians are trying other options: from cabinet ministers reminding us about the virtues of a “rules-based international order;” to symbolic gestures of camaraderie with the underdog—in this case Ukraine.