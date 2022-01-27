Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
domestic-politics-in-play-in-canadas-posturing-on-ukraine-and-russiaAno
Global

Domestic politics in play in Canada’s posturing on Ukraine and Russia

By Bhagwant Sandhu      January 27, 2022

One argument that our politicians will not talk about is that their gusto for Ukraine might have to do with Canadian domestic politics.

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly just spent a week in Ukraine meeting with the Ukrainian officials to demonstrate, as she put it, 'Canada’s unwavering solidarity in the ongoing crisis,' adding shortly thereafter that 'Canada’s position has not changed. We believe that Ukraine should be able to join NATO.' That last remark might have been an unintended slip, writes Bhagwant Sandhu. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The hard part of any war effort is to get the public on side. It takes a well co-ordinated messaging strategy and speaking points. The U.S. usually employs scare tactics. This explains why its Secretary of State Antony Blinken has started warning his domestic audience that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any moment.” That strategy doesn’t work in Canada. We are a war averse people. So, our politicians are trying other options: from cabinet ministers reminding us about the virtues of a “rules-based international order;” to symbolic gestures of camaraderie with the underdog—in this case Ukraine.

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

Get The Foreign Policy and Diplomacy Newsletter

The key issues and people influencing Canadian foreign policy and diplomacy. Weekly.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy
More in News

In a NAFTA renegotiation team reunion, Freeland’s Finance Department adds Steve Verheul

News|By Neil Moss
Widely praised across the partisan spectrum, Steve Verheul has been called an 'architect' of Canada's trade policy.

‘Cacophony of views’ in national media landscape may not serve viewers, says former CBC bureau chief

News|By Ian Campbell
On a recent episode of the Herle Burly podcast, veteran former journalist and political strategist Elly Alboim weighed in on the state of the national media.

Back in business: House Committees primed to play catch up with busy agendas

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘We’re definitely trying to catch up in an ever-changing period of time for everyone,’ says NDP Whip Rachel Blaney of upcoming House committee work.

Ukraine envoy ‘confident’ talks will lead to Canada meeting requests as Russian threat looms

News|By Neil Moss
As the Canadian government is believed to be preparing a decision on Ukraine's three requests for assistance, Kyiv's top diplomat in Ottawa says 'intensive communication' has taken place at the highest levels.

Reconciliation ‘has no end date,’ says GG Simon who hopes for a future of healing in Canada

Feature|By Christopher Guly 3:14 PM ET
Mary Simon wants to make a significant impact on reconciliation, wants Arctic communities to be healthy and vibrant, and wants to do her part to help fight climate change. It's ambitious stuff.

RCMP union tours Alberta as province explores new police force, contract policing increasingly under microscope

News|By Mike Lapointe
Contract policing arrangements between the Mounties and a number of provinces and municipalities have come increasingly under review by policymakers in recent years.

Address ‘badly funded’ WHO, build robust international institutions to tackle health and climate change, urges former PM Martin

News|By Kevin Philipupillai
In a webinar hosted by the Pearson Centre for Progressive Policy, Paul Martin described a view of multilateralism that was shaped by his collaboration with other G20 finance ministers.

Upcoming carbon price increase to ‘pose some of the greatest challenges to the Trudeau government yet,’ argues Angus Reid’s Kurl

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Innovative Research Group’s Greg Lyle, meanwhile, sees the annual increases that come with the federal carbon price policy as more of a ‘growing pressure’ for the feds than an ‘immediate crisis.’

NDP caucus retreat brings renewed focus on health care and cost-of-living concerns ahead of House return

News|By Matthew Horwood
NDP MPs say last week's retreat was a chance to speak about issues impacting Canadians the most and to 'amplify' their voices when the House of Commons sits again.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2022 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service