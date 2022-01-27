‘Cacophony of views’ in national media landscape may not serve viewers, says former CBC bureau chief

Veteran former journalist and political strategist Elly Alboim says the current national media landscape represents a “cacophony of views” that may actually be leading audiences to consume more information that they already agree with, and that there remains a role for national broadcasters like the CBC to provide “a common set of information on a daily basis” in order to set “a national agenda.” However, he says that declining viewership of CBC’s The National shows that it has lost its way in that timeslot, and that the program needs to be “resuscitated” in order for it to serve an agenda-setting role.