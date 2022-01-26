Turning a blind eye to economic violence

The poisoned chalice of economic growth at all costs was invariably going to leave people behind. And when people are left behind, they get angry and violent, resulting in political divisions in society.
It’s understandable that the Conservatives, like finance critic Pierre Poilievre, want to jump on the inflation bandwagon, but the stage where we are now was a long time coming. We are still using the economic policies of the 1980s, née supply-side economics as delivered by Reagan and Thatcher, writes Erica Ifill. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
OTTAWA—The Republicans of the North have never met a point they didn’t bludgeon, nor a fact they didn’t massage into terror.
