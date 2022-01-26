Reconciliation ‘has no end date,’ says GG Simon who hopes for a future of healing in Canada

Mary Simon wants to make a significant impact on reconciliation, she also wants Arctic communities to be healthy and vibrant, and she wants to do her part to help fight climate change. It's ambitious stuff, but Canada's first Inuit Governor General says she's up for the challenge.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, pictured on Nov. 23, 2021, inspects the honour guard at the Senate Building before delivering the Speech from the Throne. 'For me, we all practise reconciliation to some degree every day, because reconciliation is a way of life and really it is a continuous process and it has no end date. It’s like learning from each other’s experiences and also understanding one another, and being respectful of each other’s cultures and way of life so we can have a much happier and healthier life.'