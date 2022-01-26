Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Ottawa writer hoping for dignified MAID review

January 26, 2022

Parliament has reconstituted all of the standing committees disbanded when the election was called with the exception of the special joint committee mandated to review the legislation governing medically assisted dying (MAID). I am one of the majority of Canadians who support MAID and look forward to expanded access to this end-of-life choice with regard to: advance requests; mental illness as a sole underlying disorder; and mature minors. That said, I would emphasize that I also believe we need better and timely access to palliative care, mental health treatment, and support for disabled Canadians. These are not either/or choices.

