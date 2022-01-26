Now is not the time to change the channel on COVID, says London reader

Re: “House return will be a welcome channel changer,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 24, p. 10). If there was ever a time “to move on from COVID” as Sheila Copps states, now would not be it. Inasmuch as apparently “people have tuned out to daily updates on COVID”—I have not. Our buckling health-care system worries me—tremendously. I avidly read daily ICU admissions and hospitalization data, in order to get a true picture of what’s happening in our Canadian hospitals, under the watch of our dedicated and burned-out frontline health-care workers.