Liberals’ Defence Procurement Canada is still worth a look

Days before Christmas, the Trudeau government released its ministerial mandate letters. An early holiday present for the country’s pundits and policy wonks, the letters highlight government priorities and marching orders for cabinet ministers. For Canadian defence policy observers, the 2021 mandate letters for the ministers of National Defence and Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) had one glaring absence from their October 2019 predecessors: the end of the six-decade-old multi-department defence procurement system in favour of a new single entity, Defence Procurement Canada (DPC).