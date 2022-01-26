In a NAFTA renegotiation team reunion, Freeland’s Finance Department adds Steve Verheul

The pair that is credited with saving Canada’s North American trade pact are reuniting in the Finance Department, as the chief negotiator of the new NAFTA, Steve Verheul, has joined Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s department.

Widely praised across the partisan divide, Verheul has been called the “architect” and “brain” of Canada’s trade agenda. He left his position as Canada’s chief trade negotiator and assistant deputy minister of trade policy and negotiations at Global Affairs last fall.

Finance Canada confirmed to The Hill Times that Verheul has joined the office of deputy minister of finance Michael Sabia as a special adviser for global trade issues.

“In his new role at the Department of Finance, Steve will be an invaluable resource—sharing his deep knowledge of trade issues at a time when global trading systems are changing and under continued pressure,” said Finance Canada spokesperson Anna Arneson in an email.

Verheul has a long history working with Freeland as a trade negotiator—the pair were lockstep during the rocky renegotiations of NAFTA. They also paired up in the tail end of the negotiations of Canada’s free trade pact with the European Union—the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

In his new position, Verheul will report directly to Sabia, who was handpicked to be the top bureaucrat at the Finance Department in December 2020.

Canada’s negotiator behind the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) has been involved in Canadian trade policy since the 1980s, including six years as chief trade negotiator in the Agriculture Department, when he took part in the original NAFTA discussions and the discussions that led to the formation of the World Trade Organization.

While Freeland only became minister of international trade in the latter days of the CETA talks, which Verheul worked on for seven years, it is believed that during that period he earned her trust.

Summa Strategies senior adviser Elliot Hughes, a former aide to then-finance minister Bill Morneau, said there is a “capacity building” process going on in Sabia’s office to have more policymaking capacity in the Department of Finance rather than to wait on other departments to send them proposals.

“They are starting to want to come up with some of those ideas themselves,” he said.

“As Finance and the deputy minister begins to develop options and preparing to brief Minister Freeland on about what Canada’s economic growth strategy could be in the coming months and years, there’s going to be an international trade component to that and who better than Canada’s former lead trade negotiator—who was there at the start of the WTO, the original NAFTA, the USMCA, the European agreement—advising you on some of the ins and outs of what you should consider when entering into that trade space,” he said.

Julian Ovens, a former chief of staff to successive Liberal international trade ministers, said he can foresee Verheul “adding a lot” in the role.

“He knows how Global Affairs works very intimately—I think that’s helpful and constructive,” Ovens said, now vice-president at Crestview Strategy. “He’ll be able to give the deputy advice and I suppose sometimes the minister advice as well.”

“Steve’s a consummate professional and a calm and trusted pair of hands. He’s a tough negotiator, but he’s also a smart, well-liked guy. I think for him it’s great that he’s willing to continue devoting himself to some public service,” he said.

Ovens compared the role to one that Tim Duncanson previously held in the office of the deputy minister of Finance, where he served as a senior adviser. Duncanson was heavily involved with the purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

He said the Department of Finance always has a role in international trade, including having members in trade negotiation teams.

Verheul will bring institutional knowledge of trade matters to his new post to help contextualize current trade issues with those of the past, said Ovens.

Conservative MP and former international trade minister Ed Fast (Abbotsford, B.C.), who oversaw the CETA talks before the Liberals came to power in 2015, said Verheul was the top trade negotiator in the Harper government—also highlighting the work of now-Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirstin Hillman and former Canadian ambassador to Japan Ian Burney.

“What sets Steve apart is a very slow, methodical style that belies what is a very strategic and cagey approach to trade negotiation,” Fast said. “Before we ever enter a negotiation, before he ever walks into a room with other negotiators, he’s got a plan in place.”

Fast said it is unclear what effect it will have in placing Verheul in the Finance Department.

“I don’t know what the finance minister’s objectives are,” he said, adding that a finance minister’s hands are already too full to properly manage the trade and investment file. “I think Steve might have been better placed directly in the PMO.”

“Trade and investment have evolved since I was trade minister, because now the government has to deal with national security implications of our relationships, our relationships with our allies implicated in trade policy. We have the assertiveness of countries like China and Russia. We’ve got the whole issue of compromised supply chains and the security of those supply chains. We’ve got the sovereignty over critical industries and critical ministers that’s now implicated by trade. And then layered on top of that is the fact that the World Trade Organization, which is supposed to be the pre-eminent arbiter of trade policy and of the global rules-based order, has been severely compromised by the Trump government and which undermines its adjudicated powers. This is an incredibly complicated file. You can’t just play this file off the side of your desk,” Fast said.

“I do appreciate the fact that they’ve brought arguably our most eminently capable negotiator back to help out, but should it be off the side of the finance minister’s desk?”

International trade lawyer Lawrence Herman said he was surprised that Verheul wasn’t brought back into Global Affairs in a similar fashion to former WTO ambassador Jonathan Fried, who is now spearheading Canada’s framework for a Indo-Pacific strategy.

“He’s an incredibly important resource,” he said, “so I am pleased that he’s not going off into retirement … but I find it curious that Global Affairs didn’t find some role for him to play after his retirement.”

“He’s a star. His knowledge is so vast, and his experience is so long-standing. I thought when they announced his retirement that it was a great loss for the country,” he said.

Mark Agnew, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s senior vice-president for policy and government relations, said adding Verheul is a “smart move” given the role the Finance Department plays in trade policy and negotiations.

“The role of Finance Canada as the core economic ministry in the federal government, having someone there who can provide advice on global trade issues—in the context of supply chain disruptions and everything going on in geopolitical disruptions—it’s a good resource for them to have,” he said.

Agnew said Verheul can think about the big picture while understanding minute details.

Being able to account for the natural moving parts of negotiations, as well as linkages and political sensitives, coupled with the “nitty gritty” of trade policy, such as rules of origin and tariff rate quota administration, is what makes him such a valuable resource, Agnew said.

Claire Citeau, executive director of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance (CAFTA), said Verheul knows “very well” that supporting exporters needs to be at the heart of Canada’s economic recovery.

“Steve has played an important role in building trade bridges with some of the largest and most dynamic markets in the world. He knows the players in and outside government, the systems and the tactics required to secure what our country needs,” she said. “A better focus on playing to our strengths can’t come soon enough.”

Citeau said Verheul brings “multifaceted” perspectives, which include negotiations, market and sector knowledge, and being able to navigate “complex and evolving” trade environments.

“It is time to think big, get bold, and play to our strengths. We hope Steve’s new role leads to the development and execution of trade-focused economic policies that put Canada on the path for long-term prosperity,” she said.

Trevor Kennedy, vice-president of trade and international policy at the Business Council of Canada, said trade is a “critical” part of Canada’s growth and economic recovery, and if Verheul can add to how trade is intermixed with growth, it will be “very positive.”

“Steve is obviously one of the more capable people in Canada to talk about trade and trade policy and how to do it more effectively,” he said.

Verheul is who can work well with stakeholders and understands the complex issues across the Canadian economy, Kennedy said.

“[There’s] a lot of confidence in Steve and his expertise,” he said, which is only increased with Verheul’s hands-on experience dealing with the Americans during the NAFTA renegotiations in a “challenging environment.”

He said Verheul is somebody with the “most complete pictures of Canadian trade policy.”

