Then-governor general Michaëlle Jean, pictured on Jan. 13, 2010, the day after an earthquake devastated Haiti. Jean, who is originally from Haiti, met for an emergency meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs with then prime minister Stephen Harper. The earthquake left an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people dead, three million people affected, and 250,000 homes and 30,000 buildings devastated or severely damaged.