COVID’s very real demands taking a toll on purveyors of populist flimflam

By Les Whittington      January 26, 2022

There’s no doubt that purveyors of populist fantasy have struggled in the face of COVID, and the unforgiving virus could yet pull the rug from under their political aspirations.

The uproar over ‘partygate’ has reminded Britons of Boris Johnson’s childish, ineffective approach to the enduring economic disruptions of Brexit and led U.K. observers to say that people should have known all along that it would come to this when they put a self-promoting flimflammer in charge of the nation, writes Les Whittington. No. 10 Downing Street photograph by Simon Dawson
OTTAWA—Boris Johnson’s troubles have ballooned to the point of creating a moment of truth for the British prime minister.

By the weekend, his ability to hang onto his job was dangling in the balance, as Johnson tried to fend off attacks on his integrity from across the political spectrum.

One of the most successful politicians in modern times in the United Kingdom, the prime minister has suddenly been tripped up by revelations of boozy parties at 10 Downing Street while the rest of the country was stuck in semi-isolation ordered by the government. That and Johnson’s ham-handed, maddening attempts to brush aside the accusations of hypocrisy by claiming he thought they were work affairs and, later, that no one told him attending the parties was wrong.

With the results of an investigation by a senior civil servant into the Downing Street parties and Johnson’s conduct expected this week, there was considerable speculation that he would be forced to resign as prime minister. The odd thing about this is that Britons have accepted, even lionized, this kind of outrageous behaviour from the prime minister throughout his elevation over many years from a foreign correspondent to his country’s most revered political position.

A natural populist, Johnson has made a habit of cutting corners on the truth, treating everyone as fools, and dodging the fallout by portraying himself as a scatter-brained scamp with little time for the nuisances of accuracy and accountability foisted on everyone by the elite.

As mentioned in earlier columns, Johnson rode Britons’ Euroskeptism from his days as a Euro-bashing London Daily Telegraph correspondent in Brussels in the early 1990s into his role as the chief Brexit standard bearer in the 2016 referendum and on into the prime minister’s office to close the door on the European Union three years later. Along the way, he became infamous for misleading editors, political bosses, and Brexit voters without ever paying much of a price for it.

Now the uproar over “partygate” has reminded Britons of Johnson’s childish, ineffective approach to the enduring economic disruptions of Brexit and led U.K. observers to say that people should have known all along that it would come to this when they put a self-promoting flimflammer in charge of the nation. In short, the implacable demands of COVID-19 have caught up with the high-flying Johnson.

The same was true, of course, of Donald Trump. The former president made an utter fool of himself with his chaotic mishandling of the pandemic, complete with bizarre, horror-show press conferences such as the one in which he recommended injecting bleach to fight COVID. His refusal to face up to the pandemic and denial of its seriousness seeded the idiotic revolt against COVID restrictions that has helped solidify the deeply damaging political chasms in the U.S. and contributed to the preventable deaths of unknown numbers of Americans. Had he conducted himself with a modicum of normality as the U.S. leader confronting the worst health emergency in a century, Trump almost certainly would have pulled off the relatively easy task for the presidential incumbent of getting re-elected.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s vacuous populist appeal as the ‘For the People’ leader has floundered as COVID exposed the Progressive Conservative government’s incompetence and callousness, writes Les Whittington. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

In Ontario, which will have an election in June, Premier Doug Ford’s vacuous populist appeal as the “For the People” leader has floundered as COVID exposed the Progressive Conservative government’s incompetence and callousness. After two years of bumbling policies driven by Ford’s main imperatives—helping his business buddies and not offending right-wing anti-vaxxers—the premier’s popularity has hit new lows.

According to Angus Reid Institute polling, fewer than one-in-three (30 per cent) of Ontarians approve of Ford’s performance, with 67 per cent saying he has handled the pandemic badly. This slide in Ford’s personal standing has raised questions about the provincial election in June. In fact, a poll by the Institute early this month put the New Democrats led by Andrea Horwath slightly ahead of the PCs (36 per cent NDP versus 33 per cent PC).

But other polls show that, despite Ford’s unpopularity and outrage over surprise cuts to social services pre-pandemic and such failures as the wave of COVID deaths in Ontario’s long-term care homes, the divided opposition vote still leaves the PCs in position to come out on top in the June vote. A recent Abacus Data poll found 37 per cent of respondents supporting the PC Party, with 28 per cent favouring the Ontario Liberals, and 25 per cent backing the NDP.

It can’t help the PCs to be losing the soon-to-retire cabinet stalwart Rod Phillips and Ford may be vulnerable on COVID-related issues around cost-of-living increases and housing affordability. But he benefits from strong support among (reliably voting) seniors and largely favourable media coverage. Still, there’s no doubt that Ford, like other purveyors of populist fantasy, has struggled in the face of COVID, and the unforgiving virus could yet pull the rug from under his political aspirations.

Les Whittington is a regular columnist for The Hill Times.

The Hill Times

