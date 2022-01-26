Canadians, allies deserve more than hashtags

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, and International Trade Minister Mary Ng participated in the Ukrainian Canadian Congress’ weekend campaign—but as members of cabinet, there should be extra care. Photographs courtesy of Twitter
With tensions ratcheting up by the day, Canada and its allies have been racing to prove their Ukrainian friendship bonafides in case an armed conflict truly kicks off between Russia and Ukraine.
As the Canadian government is believed to be preparing a decision on Ukraine's three requests for assistance, Kyiv's top diplomat in Ottawa says 'intensive communication' has taken place at the highest levels.
If the Liberal leadership speculation does not stop, Liberals could end up in the same situation as Conservatives are now in, says Darrell Bricker. But Nik Nanos says Trudeau could theoretically win another government.