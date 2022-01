‘We’re definitely trying to catch up in an ever-changing period of time for everyone,’ says NDP Whip Rachel Blaney of upcoming House committee work.

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is pictured greeting Bloc MP Gabriel Ste-Marie at the Finance Committee on Dec. 9, 2021, where she appeared to discuss Bill C-2, which the committee met early to deal with before the winter break. It's set to begin pre-budget consultation hearings next week.