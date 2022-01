I was raised by a single mother of four boys—not an easy task in the 1960s and ’70s. But she managed to keep food on the table and clothes on our backs and care for us all by working three to four jobs at the same time. After I was born, she needed to change jobs and find one closer to home, since we did not have a car and public transportation was a scarce resource. Unemployed, she also needed to collect benefits.