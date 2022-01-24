Photo of the Day

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference in West Block on Jan. 24, 2022. In the press conference, O'Toole didn't answer whether he supported the anti-vaccine-mandate truck convoy that's headed to Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for truckers delivering supplies across the Canada-U.S. border. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Alexa McDonough, who died on Jan. 15 at the age of 77, was the second woman to lead the federal NDP from 1995 through 2006; a time, her former colleagues recall, in which women in politics faced much sexism.