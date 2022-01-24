Photo of the Day

CBCNN’s Tom Perry, pictured on Jan. 19, 2022, asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a question during a press conference about the government’s response to the ongoing pandemic at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Alexa McDonough, who died on Jan. 15 at the age of 77, was the second woman to lead the federal NDP from 1995 through 2006; a time, her former colleagues recall, in which women in politics faced much sexism.