McKenna gets a new gig, joins Columbia’s Center on Global Energy

Former federal environment minister Catherine McKenna, who represented Ottawa Centre, Ont., from 2015 to 2021, and who did not run in the last election, is joining Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy as a distinguished visiting fellow and will be “working on practical solutions to help scale climate action with CGEP and the new Columbia Climate School,” according to Crosscut Strategies which released a press release announcing the news on Jan. 18.
