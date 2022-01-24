Introduction of party labels on the ballot in 1972 was a seismic change to Canadian party politics: Alex Marland

Re: “The problem with the ballot,” by Nelson Wiseman, (The Hill Times, Jan.17, p.11). For decades, Canadian political scientists have muddied the date of when party labels first appeared on federal election ballots. Some literature says 1970, when the Canada Elections Act was amended, and some sources say 1972 when that act took effect in that year’s election. Other scholars, such as Nelson Wiseman in his Jan. 17 column in The Hill Times, cite 1974 when the Election Expenses Act regulated party finance.
