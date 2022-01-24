‘I can feel the level of anxiety in people’s voices’: Zoom fatigue, stressed-out constituents and threats, the lives of parliamentarians through the pandemic

Liberal MP Francis Drouin, pictured on June 1, 2020, on the Hill. 'I’ve had my fair share of calls and people yelling at me, believing I’m colluding with Bill Gates and George Soros,' said Drouin, referring to the conspiracy theory that the two billionaires are secretly behind a plot to insert a chip into the nose of those who undergo a COVID-19 test or into the arm of those who get vaccinated. 'I can feel the level of anxiety in people’s voices, and that’s what worries me.'