House sitting ‘make or break’ for O’Toole’s leadership, say Conservatives

Conservative caucus members opposed to leader Erin O’Toole have to decide if their political enemy is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or their own leader, says pollster Nik Nanos.

The winter sitting of Parliament will be critical for Erin O'Toole's future as party leader. If he survives until the summer recess in June, he will most likely be able to lead his party in the next election. 'Erin O’Toole is basically facing a rearguard opposition to his own leadership every day he shows up to work,' said pollster Nik Nanos.