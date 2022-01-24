House sitting ‘make or break’ for O’Toole’s leadership, say Conservatives

Conservative caucus members opposed to leader Erin O’Toole have to decide if their political enemy is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or their own leader, says pollster Nik Nanos.
The winter sitting of Parliament will be critical for Erin O'Toole's future as party leader. If he survives until the summer recess in June, he will most likely be able to lead his party in the next election. 'Erin O’Toole is basically facing a rearguard opposition to his own leadership every day he shows up to work,' said pollster Nik Nanos. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Conservative MPs, former senior Tories, and political insiders view the upcoming House sitting to be a litmus test for Erin O’Toole’s leadership.
Alexa McDonough, who died on Jan. 15 at the age of 77, was the second woman to lead the federal NDP from 1995 through 2006; a time, her former colleagues recall, in which women in politics faced much sexism.
Canada welcomed more than 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021, 341,000 permanent residents in 2019, and was able to admit more than 184,500 over the course of 2020 despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.