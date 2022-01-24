Canada, the monarchy, and the cost of conceding the Crown

After Barbados recently removed the Queen as its head of state, some Canadians began to question their own ties to the monarchy. Republicanism is seemingly on the rise in Canada, as it would appear that a sizeable majority of Canadians no longer see much relevance in the monarchy. An Angus Reid survey published last November suggests that 52 per cent of Canadians believe the country should not remain a constitutional monarchy indefinitely, while a quarter of respondents say it should. According to the survey, Canadians’ support for the monarchy has declined since April 2016, when just 38 per cent opposed it.