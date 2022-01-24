HALIFAX—It was a bad week for misbehaving political elites.

Take Jason Kenney, temporarily Alberta’s premier until next year’s election. He was already on a bullet-train to oblivion for a host of tawdry scandals and poor decisions, including botching the response to the pandemic. Remember, this is the guy who told Albertans that the summer of 2021 would be the best one ever. The CBC later reported that at least 129 people contracted COVID-19 at the 2021 Calgary Stampede. What fun.

Now his suspended justice minister Kaycee Madu has been outed for calling Edmonton’s chief of police over a $300 traffic ticket he was given for driving through a school zone while on his cellphone.

Even deadbeat politicians understand that no justice minister and solicitor general can cross that line, and still maintain respect for the rule of law. In another political time zone, back in 1990, Jean Charest had to resign as Brian Mulroney’s federal sports minister after calling a judge on behalf of a constituent. Even Kenney, who is programmed to trivialize his own missteps and those of his ministers, should have known that Madu had to go.

Instead, the premier acted as though Madu’s face-plant was a highly complex matter that could only be understood after an independent investigator looked into the affair. In the meantime, Madu would take a “leave of absence” from cabinet, implying that the door was still open for his return. In other words, the fact that his justice minister called the chief of police on a personal matter touching law enforcement was not in and of itself grounds for dismissal. Poor Jason. Poor Alberta.

There is a good chance that there is more to Kenney’s latest abuse of authority than the desire to save a cabinet colleague, or his lone MLA in Edmonton. Madu’s call to police chief Dale McFee happened last March, ten months ago. There has been reporting in Alberta that Madu’s call was known to his cabinet colleagues at the time, who basically laughed it off.

So what will Jason Kenney do if his independent investigator reports that the premier himself knew about the call shortly after it happened and did nothing? In that case, the public would know that Kenney himself didn’t care if Alberta’s minister in charge of law enforcement was contacting police about his own ticket. And it would also mean Kenney is in the same sinking boat as Madu and ought to resign. The terms of reference for the “independent investigation” need to be carefully scrutinized.

Kenney is not the only member of the political elite trying to wriggle his way out of scandal most foul. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to cling to office in the wake of “Party-Gate.” Despite the country being in lockdown, boozy parties took place at Number 10 Downing Street, that broke all the rules the rest of the country was following. Nor did it help that the revelries took place on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, the Queen’s husband of 73 years. In an underwhelming gesture of remorse, the prime minister apologized to Her Majesty.

The antics at No. 10 do not require an apology. They require a resignation. Members of Johnson’s own party have joined the political opposition in the view that the PM has to go. But when you are above it all, when you play by your own rules, you never do the right thing. You continue to abuse power in order to retain it.

And that is exactly what Johnson is doing. It has been widely reported that the PM has set party whips on any Conservatives who express criticism of the Boss. There is even a demand to investigate the claim that Tory MPs are being “blackmailed” into supporting Johnson. As one wag put it, Tories are fighting Tories like “ferrets in a sack.” The Conservative Party could implode over this, but that’s okay with Johnson as long as he remains in the driver’s seat.

As misbehaving elites go, none is worse than Donald Trump, the man who thinks he can lie his way back to the White House. Like a card shark stacking the deck, Trump has encouraged his followers to run for public positions that oversee elections. He is challenging Republicans who won’t drink the Kool-Aid, and won’t accept the Big Lie, that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Trump is trying to oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and has even turned on former ally, Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who won’t rule out a run for president in 2024. In Trump’s eyes, that is betrayal.

With the presidency of Joe Biden unravelling like a cheap sweater, Trump had every reason to think that he would be playing a return engagement at the White House. Polls show that the Republican Party is headed for victory in the 2022 mid-term elections. That would be the last nail in Joe Biden’s political coffin, and the perfect launching pad for another Trump presidential run.

And then something the Orange One could not have expected happened.

In an 8-1 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court he had carefully stocked with conservative judges made a crucial ruling. The court rejected Trump’s bogus claim of executive privilege to hide the facts about Jan. 6 from Americans. The justices ordered that White House documents from the Trump administration dealing with events leading up to the sacking of the Capitol be released to the congressional committee investigating the matter. With access to phone logs, emails, notes, draft speeches, and conversations, the Jan. 6 committee will be able to answer a critical question. Was the Trump White House a bystander to the insurrection? Or was it orchestrating a coup?

A bad week for misbehaving political elites.

Depending on how things play out, it could have been a very good one for democracy.

Michael Harris is an award-winning columnist and author.

The Hill Times