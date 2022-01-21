National housing strategy investments ‘not enough’ to increase housing supply, says CMHC

Canada’s Superintendent of Financial Institutions Peter Routledge says Canada’s housing sector has systems in place to absorb shocks from rising interest rates, but as a financial regulator he should ‘never be too overly confident in financial stability.’
Romy Bowers, CMHC’s president and chief executive officer, left, was questioned by MPs on the House Finance Committee during a Jan. 21 meeting, including Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, centre, and NDP MP Daniel Blaikie. Screengrab courtesy of Parlvu, The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s president says its latest housing market assessment shows the Canadian housing market has reached a “very high degree of volatility.”
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Alexa McDonough, who died on Jan. 15 at the age of 77, was the second woman to lead the federal NDP from 1995 through 2006; a time, her former colleagues recall, in which women in politics faced much sexism.
Canada welcomed more than 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021, 341,000 permanent residents in 2019, and was able to admit more than 184,500 over the course of 2020 despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not having an ambassador to the Holy See sends a symbolic message, say former Canadian diplomats, but it may not make a practical difference compared to having the post represented by a chargé d'affaires.
Proposed changes to the Lobbyists' Code of Conduct include a mandatory one-year cooling-off period for lobbyists following political activities such as door-to-door canvassing during an election campaign.