Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
national-housing-strategy-investments-not-enough-to-increase-housing-supply-says-cmhcAno
News

National housing strategy investments ‘not enough’ to increase housing supply, says CMHC

By Matthew Horwood      January 21, 2022

Canada’s Superintendent of Financial Institutions Peter Routledge says Canada’s housing sector has systems in place to absorb shocks from rising interest rates, but as a financial regulator he should ‘never be too overly confident in financial stability.’

Romy Bowers, CMHC’s president and chief executive officer, left, was questioned by MPs on the House Finance Committee during a Jan. 21 meeting, including Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, centre, and NDP MP Daniel Blaikie. Screengrab courtesy of Parlvu, The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s president says its latest housing market assessment shows the Canadian housing market has reached a “very high degree of volatility.”

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

More in News

In defiance of O’Toole, Saskatchewan MPs vote to back Batters in regional caucus: source

News|By Abbas Rana 4:59 PM ET
In a regional caucus meeting Thursday evening, Saskatchewan MPs voted overwhelmingly in support of Senator Denise Batters' staying in the Saskatchewan caucus.

Alexa McDonough and the cost of blazing trails

Feature|By Chelsea Nash
Alexa McDonough, who died on Jan. 15 at the age of 77, was the second woman to lead the federal NDP from 1995 through 2006; a time, her former colleagues recall, in which women in politics faced much sexism.

Ottawa on the hook for $4-billion tied to abandoned mines’ cleanup in the North

News|By Kevin Philipupillai
NDP MP Lori Idlout says the Liberals need to hold companies accountable. ‘Our communities can’t continue to be disregarded when the profit is gone and we’re left to clean up the mess.'

Agriculture Minister Bibeau has a new acting chief of staff, Jérémy Gauthier

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
Other changes to the minister’s staff lineup this Parliament include Emerson Vandenberg’s promotion to policy director, and Allison St-Jean’s hiring as communications director.

‘Against the flow’: critics question move by Canada’s Pension Plan Investment fund to keep supporting big polluters

News|By Kevin Philipupillai
But the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board remains wary of any attempts to write climate concerns into its mandate.

‘In a perfect storm right now’: labour supply, record immigration complicate daunting housing supply problem, say experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
Canada welcomed more than 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021, 341,000 permanent residents in 2019, and was able to admit more than 184,500 over the course of 2020 despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We should respect each other’: South Africa says notification not given before travel ban imposed

News|By Neil Moss
A Global Affairs spokesperson says the South African High Commission was notified on the same day that the travel ban was announced, which the mission disputes.

Three years on, Canada delays naming an ambassador to the Holy See

News|By Neil Moss
Not having an ambassador to the Holy See sends a symbolic message, say former Canadian diplomats, but it may not make a practical difference compared to having the post represented by a chargé d'affaires.

Lobbyists concerned potential rule changes could hinder volunteer opportunities in campaigns

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Proposed changes to the Lobbyists' Code of Conduct include a mandatory one-year cooling-off period for lobbyists following political activities such as door-to-door canvassing during an election campaign.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2022 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service