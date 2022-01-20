Ottawa on the hook for $4-billion tied to abandoned mines’ cleanup in the North

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada is responsible for $4-billion in environmental liabilities for mines abandoned by private operators in the territories, according to the federal government’s public accounts for 2020-21. This figure represents the amount required to bring 162 contaminated sites back up to current minimum environmental standards. But in extreme cases the remediation costs may extend into perpetuity.

Matthew Gutsch, a spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, confirmed in a written statement that most of the 162 contaminated sites that the department manages in the North are the remnants of private-sector mining exploration and development. When their owners became insolvent, these sites became the responsibility of the federal government, as the owner of last resort in the territories. There are similar abandoned sites in the provinces, which provincial governments have assumed responsibility for.

The federal government’s total environmental liabilities and asset retirement obligations, across all government agencies and Crown corporations, added up to $14.5-billion as of March 31, 2021. The $4-billion of that pie that belongs to Crown-Indigenous Relations is second only to the $7.3-billion that the Crown corporation Atomic Energy Canada is on the hook for, for nuclear facilities that have to be decommissioned, according to the public accounts.

Nunavut NDP MP Lori Idlout said in a statement to The Hill Times that abandoned mines are an ongoing reminder of how northern, rural, and remote communities are taken for granted.

“Giant corporations see our communities as temporary investments, creating short-term work that maximizes their profits. We see very little investment in our communities, and in a lot of cases the companies will bring in outside workers so we can’t benefit from the jobs they create,” stated Idlout.

Idlout called on the Liberal government to do more to hold these companies accountable. “Our communities can’t continue to be disregarded when the profit is gone and we’re left to clean up the mess that a multi-billion dollar company made,” she added. “Some of the major corporations may have closed, but the mess they left remains.”

Liberal MP Michael McLeod (Northwest Territories) has previously supported calls from the Yellowknives Dene First Nation for the Government of Canada to apologize for its role in the harmful legacy of Giant Mine in Yellowknife, but could not be reached by deadline. Yukon Liberal MP Brendan Hanley agreed to speak with The Hill Times for this article but had to cancel because of a scheduling conflict.

“The sites were abandoned because the owners walked away,” said Lewis Rifkind, a mining analyst with the Yukon Conservation Society, in a written statement. “As far as we can determine, there were no penalties or consequences.”

Rifkind said the immediate areas around these abandoned mines have been off limits for local use such as hunting. There have also been concerns around downstream water contamination and the possible effects on fisheries.

The federal government supplemented the existing Northern Contaminated Sites Program in 2019 when it created the Northern Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program, a $2.2-billion fund for the eight largest abandoned mine projects in Yukon and the Northwest Territories. These were the Faro Mine, the United Keno Hill Mine, the Mount Nansen Mine, the Ketza River Mine, and the Clinton Creek Mine in Yukon, and the Giant Mine, the Cantung Mine, and the Great Bear Lake Remediation Project in the Northwest Territories.

“It’s these big headline-grabbing sites that have produced the large number. Giant and Faro alone are billion-dollar projects,” said Arn Keeling, a professor of geography at Memorial University in St. John’s, N.L., who has studied mine site reclamation issues in the North.

The Giant Mine was a gold mine in Yellowknife that was active from 1948 until 2004, after its last owner went into receivership. The Faro Mine, in south-central Yukon, was once the largest open-pit zinc mine in the world. It spans an area of 25 square kilometres.

Keeling told The Hill Times he first heard about this issue in a 2002 federal auditor general report, which highlighted contaminated sites as federal liabilities. The auditor general’s 2012 report went into greater detail, identifying these as among the most complex and costly remediation sites in Canada.

“The overall budget for this project is in excess of a billion dollars,” said David Livingstone, chair of the Giant Mine Oversight Board. “That includes the care and maintenance that was necessary prior to the remediation getting underway. The remediation itself has only started in the last few months.” Livinstone said the bulk of the money would be spent in the next 10 years or so.

The Giant Mine Oversight Board is an independent body that receives funding from the government of Canada to monitor the remediation project and to find a long-term solution for the 237,000 tons of arsenic trioxide dust that are currently stored in 14 underground chambers at the Giant Mine site.

“The current solution is to freeze it, which we all recognize is a temporary solution,” said Livingstone on a call from Yellowknife.

Remediation projects as economic opportunities

“In a weird way,” said Keeling, “these are major megaprojects. These are tremendous economic opportunities, and it’s important to ensure that the benefits flow to the local communities.”

Keeling said this has been a bone of contention with local communities. “For example,” he said, “with Faro and Giant it’s Indigenous communities. They really didn’t benefit much from the operations and employment of the mines. These mines are also legacies from the days before impact and benefit agreements, or any kind of consent processes.”

Keeling said the Yellowknives Dene First Nation has called for employment and procurement decisions to be made under a framework of economic reconciliation.

Livingstone said that people in Ottawa should feel reassured about the overall progress of the work to remediate the Giant Mine site. “The project team is doing a pretty good job. They seem to know what they’re doing. I’m fairly confident that will continue.”

But speaking from a northern perspective, Livingstone said he would like to see more of the economic benefits of the remediation work stay in the North. “A lot of those contracts are going to an Indigenous firm, which is good, but the typical pattern in the North is that these companies then subcontract a lot of the work to southern firms.”

“We don’t know how those benefits are flowing into the community. We don’t know how many are being hired, and who,” said Livingstone. “Those jobs should go to northerners first if there is capacity in the North… It’s a real frustration for me to see this opportunity drift away.”

At the Faro Mine site, Rifkind said the federal government is embarking on a “huge effort” doing rehab work.

“It’s a huge effort with out-of-territory contractors doing most of the work.” Rifkind added that the contractors do hire locals, and that they work closely with (“and give some work to”) local First Nations and their development corporations.

‘Mines are still being abandoned today’

Charles Dumaresq, vice-president of science and environmental management at the Mining Association of Canada, said all mining jurisdictions in Canada now have regulations in place to prevent mines from being abandoned if the companies go out of business. The regulations vary by jurisdiction, but Dumaresq said companies are required to set aside a bond or a fund that will survive their own demise, and that this money must be insulated from bankruptcy proceedings.

“We don’t want to see what was done in the past. We don’t want to see companies just walking away with no legal ramifications, and then it’s up to the Crown to pay the full price.”

But Dumaresq confirmed that these emergency funds are created on a company-by-company basis, and not as a larger fund maintained by the industry as a whole. Keeling and Rifkind said that governments are still having to pick up the pieces in some cases.

Rifkind pointed to the ongoing collapse of the Wolverine Mine. Yukon Zinc, the owner of the mine, was put into receivership in 2019 and the Yukon government took over the maintenance and mitigation work. But CBC News reported that the territorial government went to the Supreme Court of Canada in June 2021 to argue that it had used up the security fund Yukon Zinc had provided, and was using public funds to pay for the work.

“The programs and regs in place in the Yukon would not prevent this from happening now or in the future,” Rifkind said.

“Unfortunately mines are still being abandoned today. There is a much more robust framework around permitting and remediation planning,” added Keeling, but it still happens. “Every taxpayer in the country foots the bill for these things when they become public liabilities.”

