Global

Ottawa correctly staking a moral claim for the integrity of Ukraine

By Julian Spencer-Churchill      January 20, 2022

Ukraine’s key shortcoming is its desperately weak air defenses and air force, which Canada is in no position to alleviate without a collective NATO deployment. But, the diplomatic act of virtue signalling is essential for Canada.

The prompt visit by Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, pictured in October 2020, to Kyiv to discuss financial and weapons assistance to Ukraine will not contribute any effective enhancement to the military deterrent against Russian conquest, writes Julian Spencer-Churchill. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly’s prompt visit to Kyiv, to discuss financial and weapons assistance to Ukraine, will not contribute any effective enhancement to the military deterrent against Russian conquest. Ukraine’s key shortcoming is its desperately weak air defenses and air force, which Canada is in no position to alleviate without a collective NATO deployment. However, this diplomatic act of virtue signalling is essential for Canada, as a liberal democracy, to make it known, that whatever realpolitik diktat is about to be imposed on the Ukraine, it will eventually be overturned.

