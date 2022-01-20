Are Canadians adequately preparing for tomorrow’s risks today?

OTTAWA—Davos, the annual January gathering in the Swiss Alps of heads of state, business leaders, policy wonks, activists, and journalists, was cancelled this year due to COVID, but the World Economic Forum (WEF) still released its Global Risks Report which typically helps shape the Davos agenda. The 2022 report provides an intriguing perspective of the key economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal, and technological risks we are facing based on a proprietary WEF global survey and analysis. The report, which covers five themes, should serve as a wakeup call to policy makers and business leaders everywhere, and can provide a roadmap for Canadian actions in an uncertain world.