Spend time on ethics prep to save time handling pitfalls

Prevention is the major focus of the regimes that I administer as the federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, but they also contain enforcement provisions for instances of non-compliance. Under the Conflict of Interest Act, I can issue administrative monetary penalties for failure to meet certain reporting deadlines and compliance orders that can, for example, prohibit former public office holders from dealing with current public officials. I can also conduct investigations resulting in the release of a public report.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.