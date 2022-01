Former NDP leader Alexa McDonough died on Jan. 15 in Halifax at the age of 77 after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s, her family told CBC News. McDonough had led the Nova Scotia NDP from 1980 to 1994, the first woman to hold that post. She then led the federal NDP from 1995 to 2002 and held the federal seat in Halifax from 1997 until she left politics in 2008.