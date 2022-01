Ontario recently launched a new agency—Intellectual Property Ontario—to encourage the development, protection, and commercialization of IP. Canada needs a similar focus on the value of innovation on a national and international scale,

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne speaks to media after he was sworn into the post on Oct. 26, 2021. Crafting a new science and technology strategy should begin by identifying areas where our research and capabilities are strongest and the needs are greatest—such as agriculture, health sciences, or clean energy—to help determine opportunities where we should focus our efforts, writes Neil Fraser.