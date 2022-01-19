Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
berlusconi-wants-to-be-italys-next-president-and-he-might-winAno
Global

Berlusconi wants to be Italy’s next president, and he might win

By Gwynne Dyer      January 19, 2022

Silvio Berlusconi governed Italy as prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011 at the head of various coalitions, for a total of nine years. Italy’s economy and reputation were in steady decline the whole time, but his base never faltered in its loyalty

Silvio Berlusconi, pictured in 2003, more or less withdrew from public view after open-heart surgery in 2016, but here he is again, still eager for power, writes Gwynne Dyer. Photograph courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

LONDON, U.K.—It was looking like a good year for democracy.

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

Get The Foreign Policy and Diplomacy Newsletter

The key issues and people influencing Canadian foreign policy and diplomacy. Weekly.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy
More in News

‘We should respect each other’: South Africa says notification not given before travel ban imposed

News|By Neil Moss
A Global Affairs spokesperson says the South African High Commission was notified on the same day that the travel ban was announced, which the mission disputes.

‘Against the flow’: critics question move by Canada’s largest investment fund to keep supporting big polluters

News|By Kevin Philipupillai 8:23 PM ET
But the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board remains wary of any attempts to write climate concerns into its mandate.

Three years on, Canada delays naming an ambassador to the Holy See

News|By Neil Moss
Not having an ambassador to the Holy See sends a symbolic message, say former Canadian diplomats, but it may not make a practical difference compared to having the post represented by a chargé d'affaires.

Lobbyists concerned potential rule changes could hinder volunteer opportunities in campaigns

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Proposed changes to the Lobbyists' Code of Conduct include a mandatory one-year cooling-off period for lobbyists following political activities such as door-to-door canvassing during an election campaign.

Feds should ‘tie a rope’ to health-care payments to address capacity problems, say MPs and experts

News|By Matthew Horwood
Increasing health-care spending, accrediting more foreign-trained health-care workers, and incentivizing frontline workers are solutions MPs and experts suggest to address Canada's challenged health-care capacity.

Liberal MPs want Trudeau to take on Quebec’s Bill 21, say he risks losing Grits’ base

News|By Abbas Rana
Quebec’s secularism law is a ‘political stink bomb’ for Justin Trudeau that could ‘unravel’ his political fortunes in Quebec, says pollster Nik Nanos.

Conservatives accuse Statistics Canada of keeping Consumer Price Index ‘artificially low’ at first Finance hearing on inflation

News|By Matthew Horwood
Conservative MP Adam Chambers questioned whether Statistics Canada was understating inflation by ‘shifting weights away’ from items that ‘have seen significant increases.'

Staffers’ return to Hill uncertain amid Omicron wave

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Plans to physically return more staff to their Hill offices have been delayed by the spread of Omicron and recent lockdown restrictions in Ontario, according to an NDP spokesperson.

Taxing anti-vaxxers ‘controversial,’ but will help vaccinate more Quebecers and could help Legault’s October re-election bid, say some pollsters

News|By Abbas Rana
But Ipsos Public Affairs CEO Darrell Bricker says the Quebec government could face unanticipated consequences as a result of this policy.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2022 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service