Re: “Canada has no option but to pivot away from current Surface Combatants path,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 6.) Alan Williams once again penned a misleading opinion column on his bête noir, the Canadian Surface Combatant. He essentially declares the government and the RCN incompetent arguing that the CSC Project would bankrupt DND and eviscerate the Canadian military. These assertions are wrong, and one could argue, irresponsible.