Staffers’ return to Hill uncertain amid Omicron wave

Hill staffers are being told to work from home whenever possible, as the Omicron wave has swept across Canada and squashed hopes of returning to work in-person. The PMO has been advising ministerial staff to work remotely since before the holidays. The NDP caucus leadership has instructed that staff can only be present on the Hill if it is essential for the performance of their work, and the Senate has done the same. The House of Commons is scheduled to resume its hybrid sittings on Jan. 31. The Senate has extended its adjournment by a week, and will return on Feb. 8. \u201cEveryone is working from home unless they must support an MP in person. Currently, as MPs are in the riding, everyone is being asked to work from home,\u201d reads an email to The Hill Times sent on Jan. 13 from Melanie Richer, the NDP\u2019s director of communications. \u201cBefore the new stay-at-home measures were announced in Ontario, staff were back to working on the Hill, so it will depend on the pandemic and how it continues to go in the province. Until cases are lower and doctors aren't asking us to work from home, folks will continue to work from home as much as possible.\u201d Measures intended to contend with the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario took effect on Jan. 5, including requiring businesses and organizations to ensure employees work remotely unless their work requires them to be on-site. Other measures include limiting the capacity at organized public events to five people indoors, and closing attractions such as museums, galleries, zoos and science centres. These measures will be in effect until at least Jan. 26, subject to public health trends and health system indicators, according to an Ontario government press release issued on Jan. 3. Ontario government public health restrictions are not legally binding on Parliament Hill, which is under federal jurisdiction, but have been used as a reference point by some decision-makers on the Hill. Richer\u2019s emailed statement did not specify exactly how many of the between 100 and 150 NDP MP staffers were back on the Hill prior to the new lockdown restrictions in Ontario. \u201cWe were back to the office in the lead-up to the election, and after the election when things were more under control. Everyone in the office is double , distanced, and wears masks. When numbers lower and things are better, we will try again,\u201d said Richer\u2019s email. The House is scheduled to resume sitting on Jan. 31. Prior to the holiday break, the Prime Minister\u2019s Office (PMO) issued a statement to the offices of federal ministers advising staff to work remotely, said Cecely Roy, a PMO press secretary, in an emailed statement to The Hill Times on Jan. 11. The PMO has not changed its stance in the intervening time, Roy confirmed. \u201cAs you know, the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading around the world and Canada. As a result, we are continuing to maintain our directive that staff work from home,\u201d said the pre-holiday statement. \u201cWe continue to follow all public health guidance to support the health and safety of staff.\u201d Prior to the holiday break, a daily average of approximately 2,100 individuals were in the House of Commons buildings, according to information provided to The Hill Times on Dec. 6 by Heather Bradley, the director of communications for the House Speaker. The Hill Times reached out to Bradley for an update on the number of people working in the House currently, but did not receive a response by press time. The Hill Times also reached out to Chief Government Whip Steve MacKinnon (Gatineau, Que.), Conservative Whip Blake Richards (Banff\u2014Airdrie, Alta.), and Bloc Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois Whip Claude DeBellefeuille (Salaberry\u2014Suro\u00eet, Que.) to ask about the number of staff working remotely and any plans to return to the Hill, but did not receive a response by press time. In the Senate, currently all 730 administrative and Senators\u2019 staff members who are capable of completing their work remotely are required to do so, and the only staff permitted in the Senate building are those whose physical presence is operationally required, said Alison Korn, the issues management and media relations advisor for the Senate, in an emailed statement to The Hill Times. Some additional Senators\u2019 staff members are expected to physically return to the Senate building when the Senate resumes sitting on Feb. 8. Korn did did not disclose further details, such as the exact number of employees who have already returned or how many will return in February. Rapid antigen tests will be made available to Senators and to Senate employees who must be on site to perform their required duties, she added. Alison Korn, the issues management and media relations adviser for the Senate, says 'Stringent public health measures remain in place in all Senate workplaces.' Photograph courtesy of Twitter \u201cThe health and safety of Senators and Senate staff members has been our priority since the beginning of the pandemic,\u201d said Korn in the email. \u201cStringent public health measures remain in place in all Senate workplaces. These include remote work whenever possible, enhanced cleaning, directional signage, physical distancing, the use of masks and widespread distribution of hand sanitizer.\u201d A pilot project for a gradual return to the Senate building was attempted during the fall of 2021, but is currently suspended, Korn said in the email, adding that 98 per cent of active Senate staff are fully vaccinated, and the remainder are either partially vaccinated or on leave. \u201cThe requirement for Senate staff to be vaccinated applies whether they are working remotely or working onsite,\u201d said Korn in the email. Guest access to the Senate is currently suspended. Alberta Senator Scott Tannas, leader of the Canadian Senators Group (CSG), said in an emailed statement to The Hill Times that all CSG Senators and staff are currently working remotely, unless there is \u201cessential need for their presence\u201d in the Senate building. Senator Scott Tannas, leader of the Canadian Senators Group (CSG), says the CSG will trust the Senate's Internal Economy Committee to advise them on when to return to their offices. Photograph courtesy of the Senate \u201cWe are following the occupational health and safety measures implemented by the Standing Committee on Internal Economy, Budgets and Administration, and trust the committee will advise on return-to-work plans when the public health context evolves,\u201d said Tannas in the email. \u201cAs we work across the thousands of kilometers, we are blessed with capable staff who are meeting the challenges of the pandemic and keeping the Senate in business for Canadians.\u201d The Hill Times reached out to other Senate leaders for a comment on the number of Senators and staffers working remotely, including Conservative Senate Leader Donald Plett (Manitoba), Independent Senators Group facilitator Raymonde Saint-Germain (Quebec), and Progressive Senate Group leader Jane Cordy (Nova Scotia), but did not receive a response by press time. Jcnockaert@hilltimes.com