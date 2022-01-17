Sports Minister St-Onge’s office led by chief of staff Kelly Wilhelm

Gabriel Cyr is director of policy and parliamentary affairs to Minister St-Onge, while Viki Ozell-Landry is director of operations.
Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge, pictured alongside her parliamentary secretary, Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden, right, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, left, during the government's Dec. 8, 2021, announcement of its plan for a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Among the new additions to cabinet this Parliament is Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge, a first-term MP, and she’s recruited Kelly Wilhelm to run her office as chief of staff.
