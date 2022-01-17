O’Neill to talk about advancing peace and security around the world on Jan. 18

Let's talk about peace and security: Jacqueline O’Neill, ambassador for women, peace and security, Government of Canada, pictured Oct. 20, 2020, taking part in a virtual discussion organized by the U.S. Institute of Peace and the U.S. Civil Society Working Group on Women, Peace and Security to mark the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, will discuss Canada’s efforts in advancing peace and security around the world, Canada’s feminist foreign policy, and will take audience questions on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 12-1 p.m. ET.