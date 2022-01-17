Malaise from U.S. infecting other countries, including Canada: McElroy

Re: “MPs say Canadians feeling exasperation, frustration with pandemic, and Graves says national outlook unsurprisingly quite dark,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 10). At the moment, Canada is still a democracy, unlike the country immediately south of us with its uncompromising Republican rabble. That means you are free to have different views, live differently, and express dissent, but you are not allowed to disrupt and endanger others in the pursuit of your marginal views. You can enjoy your special view of the world privately, but you cannot impose it on others, especially when it endangers their health.