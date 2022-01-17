Liberal MPs want Trudeau to take on Quebec’s Bill 21, say he risks losing Grits’ base

The controversy over Quebec’s Bill 21 will continue to build in the coming weeks, say some Liberal MPs, who are wondering why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not taking a concrete action against the divisive law when the government in the past stood up strongly for women’s rights, LGBTQ community rights, Quebec language rights, and Indigenous Canadians, among others.

“We [Trudeau government] fought for everything: we fought for LGBTQ rights, we fought for women’s rights, we fought for Quebec language rights, we fight for every kind of rights,” said one Liberal MP who spoke on a not-for-attribution basis to offer their candid views. “Why does it stop at this one [Bill 21]?”

The Quebec secularism law that bars some public-sector employees like teachers, police officers, judges, and others in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work came into force more than two years ago. To pre-empt any legal action against the law on the grounds that it violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the provincial government has used the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to protect it from court challenges.

The leaders of the three major federal parties—Trudeau, Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) and Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.)—have avoided promising to fight the law, for fear they might lose votes in Quebec.

The law is popular in Quebec and up until recently, when questioned by reporters, all three federal party leaders said that Bill 21 is a provincial issue. The province of Quebec has 78 electoral seats in the House of Commons—the second highest in the country after Ontario’s 121 seats.

However, when Chelsea, Que., resident Fatemeh Anvari was dismissed from her teaching position in December for wearing a hijab at school, all party leaders were put on the defensive, and forced to address this issue. When the story became public, politicians from the three major national parties and all levels of government came out to criticize the reassignment of Anvari to a different position.

Prior to the Christmas parliamentary recess, Trudeau said in the House that he was “deeply” opposed to the law but didn’t want to intervene, as doing so would give the Quebec government an opportunity to use the issue as a wedge against the federal government.

He said that, since the case is already being challenged in court, he wants Quebecers to show their provincial government disdain with the law. Without making any firm commitment, Trudeau kept the door open to intervene if the issue ends up in the Supreme Court.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and National Council of Canadian Muslims are among those challenging Bill 21 in Quebec’s court system.

“Quebecers are people who stand up for human rights, freedom of expression and gender equality. We also stand up for conscience rights. In Quebec, we stand up for freedom of religion,” said Trudeau in the House of Commons on Dec. 15.

A September Léger poll suggested that 64 per cent of Quebecers supported Bill 21 while 27 per cent opposed it. In comparison, 28 per cent of Canadians in the rest of the country were in favour of Bill 21 and 52 per cent against. The poll of 1,000 Canadians came out in mid-September and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

But a recent poll conducted by Léger suggested that the support for Bill 21 in Quebec has dropped to 55 per cent now.

The poll of 1,547 Canadians was conducted for the Association for Canadian Studies, from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, and had a margin of error of 2.9 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

From a purely strategic point of view, political analysts say federal party leaders have a reason to avoid this issue. They referred to the niqab debate during the 2015 federal election when the-then NDP leader Tom Mulcair stood up to Stephen Harper on this issue, and in turn saw the NDP lose a significant number of the seats in Quebec.

“He [Mulcair] was winning that election until he did that [took a stand in support of niqab] his support evaporated overnight,” said Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs. “And when Quebecers figured out he wasn’t going to be the leader to defeat Stephen Harper, they went to the one other option they had, which was Justin Trudeau, which is why he won. The Liberals basically sidestepped on that issue through the entire campaign.”

Liberal MPs interviewed for this article said that before 2015, their party was the third-place party, but now, they are the governing party and their supporters have higher expectations. They said that Trudeau’s position on the secularism law is very nuanced and unclear to their constituents. They want a concrete and unambiguous stand against Bill 21, one similar to the stance their party took on women’s rights to choose, Indigenous rights, LGBTQ community rights, or Quebec language laws.

To explain their point, they cited the example of the party’s position on abortion. Since Trudeau became the party leader in 2013, no potential candidate has been allowed to seek the Liberal nomination unless they are pro-choice. The party has used this issue as a wedge against the Conservative Party, which has a significant number of MPs who are pro-life.

MPs argued that visible minority Canadians are a critical part of Liberal Party’s support base, and they expect their MPs and the leader to take some concrete action against Bill 21. They suggested that the prime minister could make a firm commitment now that if the issue ended up in the Supreme Court, the government will intervene, or instead could send a reference on this issue to the Supreme Court now. They also said the House could pass a motion to express its support for visible and religious minorities. These MPs said that since Anvari’s story became public in December, the issue has received a lot of traction in their ridings.

“The Liberal Party has more to lose politically if it doesn’t do anything,” said the MP. “Because the Liberal Party is built on three demographics: somewhat young people, women and minorities. You mess with the base and trust me you are [asking for trouble].”

The MP said that Trudeau should show leadership and publicly explain what the bill means, in practical terms, to Canadians. They said this issue is going to be settled by changing the hearts and minds of Quebecers, not by court cases or legislation.

“Maybe, my mind is not as rational as most political people in Ottawa, but I think that we have a moral obligation to do something and take a strong position,” said the MP.

“Politicians really need to take a hard position when it comes to what I see as a violation of someone’s individual and also our collective rights.”

Another Liberal MP said that the party needs to take a specific action on this issue, as their constituents are not satisfied with Trudeau’s ambiguous position, which is creating a perception that Liberals are taking visible minorities, especially Muslim Canadians, for granted.

“We haven’t done something specific,” said the MP. “There’s been specific pieces for each and every other equity-seeking group. When it comes to Muslims, there hasn’t been a specific piece.”

Some MPs said they wondered how former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, who led the country from 1968-1979, and 1980-1984, would have handled this issue if he were prime minister now. They argued that Trudeau Sr. would have spoken out more forcefully and would have taken some strong action against this law.

But John English, a former Liberal MP who has authored three books on the late prime minister, said that it’s not an easy question to answer, as Trudeau Sr.’s philosophical and political views evolved over time. He said that in his opinion, Trudeau Sr. would have handled the issue in a similar way to his son.

English, however, added that Trudeau Sr. would have used sharper language to condemn this law.

“He would be along the lines where the prime minister stands now, saying he had reservations; he’d be sharper edged, without a doubt,” said English. “But whether he would act? He’d be cautious, I think. His major thing was to accept that provinces had authorities in certain realms, and he also recognized in the province of Quebec, that public opinion, which seems in support of Bill 21, is something that he had to consider as a federal leader.”

Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, described Bill 21 as a “stink bomb” for Justin Trudeau, explaining that the law is very popular in Quebec, which is a key building block of the Liberal Party’s electoral fortunes. So, if Trudeau takes any action against the law, the Liberals will lose support in the province and if he does not, Canadians in the rest of Canada will be disappointed.

“The Trudeau government cannot hold onto power without Quebec,” said Nanos. “Even though it might empathize with the individuals who are against Bill 21, it also understands that if the federal government were to meddle in the affairs of the province of Quebec, on this particular issue, because it has to do with the French identity as set by the [François] Legault government, that it could unravel the political fortunes of Justin Trudeau.”

For this reason, Nanos said, the federal government is hoping the issue will be settled in the courts and the Liberals can use the court orders as guidance to take action, if they must.

From a strategic standpoint, he said, the best strategy appears to be what they’re already doing, which is to use a hands-off approach.

“I’ll call it Liberal politics in Quebec, that makes it a complicating factor for Justin Trudeau and his desire to stay in power,” said Nanos.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to include numbers from a recent poll on Bill 21.

The Hill Times