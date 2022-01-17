Dyer should do his own reality check on nuclear power: Susan O’Donnell

Re: “Nuclear power: the missing piece of the puzzle,” (The Hill Times, Jan. 10, by Gwynne Dyer). Dyer suggests that anyone who believes that nuclear energy is not a climate change solution is out of touch with reality. His column was published days after former heads of U.S., German, and French nuclear regulation and the secretary to the U.K. government radiation protection committee issued a statement: “Nuclear is just not part of any feasible strategy that could counter climate change.”