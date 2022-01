Overall, 84 per cent of Canadians are worried about inflation and the cost-of-living. And there’s good reason.

Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference to announce the Bank of Canada’s inflation mandate on Dec. 13, 2021. Overall, nearly half of Canadians (48 per cent) are more stressed to start 2022 than they were during the first lockdowns in 2020, especially as it pertains to their finances, writes Laurie Campbell.