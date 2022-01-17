Climate emergency is here, but solutions exist, says Ottawa letter writer

In 2021, extreme weather, such as heat waves, forest fires, floods and droughts, made worse by climate change was felt in many parts of the world, including Canada. More records will be broken and more destructive impacts from climate disruption will be felt in 2022. We need immediate, rapid, large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and a plan for a just transition that supports workers and communities in the necessary shift away from fossil fuels.
