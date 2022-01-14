Finance committee sets sights on ‘deep-seated,’ serious inflation issues as Conservative MPs press for fiscal restraint

In the face of rising inflation and supply chain shortages across the country, two Conservative MPs on the House committee overseeing budget consultations are proposing lowered fiscal spending in the upcoming federal blueprint, while a Liberal MP cautions ending financial supports for Canadians too soon would be a mistake. A Bloc Québécois MP says the fastest way for Canada to ease supply chain backlogs would be to end the pandemic by ensuring the world has access to vaccines.

Four MPs on the House Finance Committee spoke with The Hill Times about what they believe is causing inflationary and supply chain pressures in Canada, and how they should be solved. While they differed in their proposed solutions, they all agreed on one point: these are serious economic issues impacting all Canadians.

“I’m bracing with worry for all of Canada, especially those who are just barely getting by,” said Conservative MP Jake Stewart (Miramichi-Grand Lake, N.B.). “I think we have some deep-seated and very serious supply chain issues, and I think the pandemic has exposed a lot of things that probably Canadians hadn’t thought about more recently.”

The House Finance Committee cut short its holiday break to hold its first meeting of the year on Jan. 12. MPs agreed unanimously to a Conservative push to hold hearings into the causes of high inflation and has plans to call on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University–Rosedale, Ont.), Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, and banking regulator Peter Routledge to testify, among others. The committee next meets on Jan. 17 and will report back to the House no later than May 31. The committee will also be overseeing pre-budget consultations, and has already received 464 briefs from interest groups. Freeland released the 2021 budget in April, her first since being named to the post since August 2020.

Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, Ont.) said he is “encouraged” by the fact that the committee will be studying the causes of inflation and “perhaps bringing forward some reasonable policy solutions.” He said as of late, it’s rare that he has a conversation with a constituent who doesn’t bring up inflation, labour shortages, and economic uncertainty.

Chambers said he expects that Canada’s inflation rate, which is at an 18-year high of 4.7 per cent, will be even higher by the next budget reading.

“This will create additional strain on both individuals and businesses, because the reality is that inflation is a tax on people’s ability to save money and spend on goods. And unfortunately, it does hurt the poor the most, as well as seniors, individuals on fixed incomes, and anybody who cannot negotiate their wages to continue to keep pace with inflation,” he said.

Among the MPs on the committee, Chambers said the biggest ideological differences of opinion between parties have to do with the causes of inflation. Chambers said the Liberals like to point to supply chain issues across the world as the reason for increased prices, while the Conservatives believe the government’s “accommodative monetary policy” of increased spending is more to blame.

“We saw a lot of quantitative easing, purchasing government bonds, and effectively putting more money into the system. I think the government is kind of ignoring that part of the story because it doesn’t fit its reality,” said Chambers.

Conservatives want the next budget to recognize two things, he said: affordability challenges Canadians face and the importance of fiscal responsibility. Chambers said the federal government needs to ensure that it has the resources to spend on “things that matter,” but he cautioned that this does not mean austerity.

“This is about recognizing that we can’t just keep spending obscene amounts of money, year after year. We have priorities as a nation, so we should be funnelling some resources away from certain priorities to ones that everyone agrees on, or maybe the government feels strongly about, such that we don’t just keep adding money to the deficit.”

Ending ‘targetted’ pandemic supports too early would be a mistake, says Dzerowicz

Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz (Davenport, Ont.) said she was “comforted” by the federal government confirming the Bank of Canada’s mandate to keep inflation at between one and three per cent. “For me, making sure that our leading institutions are continuing to focus on keeping things affordable, along with the federal government’s commitment to restoring jobs, is very important.”

While Dzerowicz acknowledged the federal government has massively increased its deficit to $327.7-billion, up from $39.4-billion in the previous fiscal year, she said this needs to be “put into context.” Dzerowicz said Canada still has one of the best GDP to debt ratios of all G7 countries, as well as a triple-A credit rating, meaning that international credit agencies “have confidence in how we’re spending our money.”

Dzerowicz also noted Ottawa has significantly adjusted its financial supports for Canadians as the pandemic dragged on, making these supports “very targeted and focused” on the industries most impacted. She said while the federal government is “anxious” not to overspend, one of the lessons learned from the 2008 financial crisis was that prematurely ending financial support for businesses could have severe consequences.

“Once businesses go bankrupt, it’s really hard to actually get them to restart. Whereas if you could actually support and sustain them, we have a better chance of coming out more quickly and strongly out of this pandemic. So I think there’s a balance to be had, and we understand what that balance is,” she said.

In the upcoming budget, Dzerowicz said she would like to see an increased focus on climate change, mental health, and cultural initiatives. Dzerowicz said increasing affordability for Canadians also needs to be top of mind, and said she believes the country needs to transition its social welfare system into a guaranteed basic income model.

Liberal spending during pandemic ‘borders on socialism’

Stewart said Canada’s “deep-seated” supply chain shortages can be partially attributed to the country becoming too reliant on the global economy, and he said bringing manufacturing back to the country would be an ideal long-term solution to the problem. Stewart said Canada also needs to tap into its own natural resources, encourage “innovation and automation” in the blue economy and agriculture, and work to increase the housing supply by cutting red tape for the private sector.

In Miramichi-Grand Lake, N.B., Stewart’s riding, he said there are severe labour shortages in the fishing, fabrication, and forestry industries. Stewart said some of this crunch could be eased with increased immigration, but there has been “no real sense of urgency” to address slow file processing and the government seems “content to blame everything on COVID.”

The rising federal deficit is also concerning to Stewart, who said the Liberal approach to spending “borders on socialism,” and that it appears the federal government “thinks they have a blank cheque.” Stewart said while he is not proposing austerity and agrees that small businesses need continued financial support, he said Liberal spending went in the “wrong direction” early in the pandemic by incentivizing too many Canadians to not work, which he said resulted in some labour shortages and skyrocketed the country’s deficit.

“Of course, there’s always going to be people that the government has to help, and that will always be the right thing to do. But we have to incentivize Canadians to get into the workforce, and if you look at human nature, if you go to any economy in the world and say ‘we’re going to pay you to stay home,’ then humans will take that.”

Stewart said in the upcoming budget, the Liberal government will need to get more of a return on their investments and be “a little more transparent and show a little more constraint.”

Global access to vaccines key to ending pandemic-related supply chain issues, says Ste-Marie

Bloc Québécois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie (Joliette, Que.) said inflation is a “very worrying” issue that is impacting all Canadians, and rising housing costs are impacting urban Quebecers especially hard.

Ste-Marie said the biggest economic issue facing Quebec is its labour shortage, which “was there before the pandemic and will be there after the pandemic.” Ste-Marie said there are two Quebecers retiring for every new worker entering the labour market, which means the province will need to figure out “how to do better with fewer workers” and the federal government must increase the number of temporary foreign workers coming to the province.

“There must be a big cleanup in the immigration ministry and we would like also to see newly retired people given a fiscal stimulus to come back to work, for example, a few days per week.”

Ste-Marie said many of Canada’s supply chain troubles are outside of its control, as the global economy has been impacted by the pandemic. Since the quickest way out of the pandemic is through vaccination, Ste-Marie said Canada should focus on ensuring every country has equal access to the doses in order to repair its supply chains.

“We have to help other countries on vaccination and help them to get through the pandemic. So then, we will see less [lockdowns] in every region of the world and that will increase the supply chain speed, and we will come back to normal.”

