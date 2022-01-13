Time for true climate leadership at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Why is the Canada Pension Plan, with more than $540-billion in assets, not leading the world in investing in solutions for recovery and resilience and instead shoring up long-standing polluters?
Over the last year, other large financial institutions have made significant moves to protect their funds from the impacts of climate change. They, unlike the CPPIB, understand climate change is not just about emissions or divestment. It’s about climate risk, writes John Bennett. Photograph courtesy of Pixabay
Your pension plan, the one that belongs to every working Canadian over 18, just squandered yet another opportunity to exit the oil and gas fracking business and instead chose to double down.
